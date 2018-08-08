Samoan police have charged a nurse after two infants died after receiving vaccination injections in Savai'i last month.

The infants died on July 6 and the investigation has led to authorities charging the woman on Saturday.

She is set to appear in court on August 14, where Attorney General Lemalu Herman Retzlaff said the charges will be confirmed publicly.

"The decision to charge was thereafter supported by advice; and it is also confirmed by Police, that investigations are still active and ongoing," Retzlaff said.

Retzlaff said the matter was referred to the Attorney General after "swift and hard-working" investigations by police in Apia and Savai'i.