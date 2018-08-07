In busy, modern life, many of us are doing our best to eat well and keep on top of our nutrition.

Despite this, sometimes we are not eating as well as we think we are. Test yourself and see if any of these nutrition facts surprise you.

1. How many serves of fresh fruit and vegetables is currently linked to optimal health and longevity?

A) 5

B) 2

C) 7-10

D) 5-7

2. Which of the following types of carbohydrate are low GI, or release glucose more slowly into the bloodstream than high GI carbs?

A) Brown rice

B) White rice

C) Wholemeal bread

D) Pasta

E) Sourdough bread

3. Which of the following types of milk contains the most added sugar?

A) Full cream milk

B) Almond milk

C) Coconut milk

D) Unsweetened almond milk

E) Skim milk

4. The plant-based foods that contain the plant form of omega 3 fat include:

A) Multigrain bread, olive oil, margarine

B) Sourdough bread, olive oil, butter

C) Walnuts, chia, soy linseed bread

D) Peanuts, almonds, lentils

E) Olive oil, almond milk, chia

5. Probiotics which help to promote good gut health are found in:

A) Cheese

B) Vitamin capsules

C) All Bran

D) Miso

6) How many teaspoons of sugar are there in an average fruit smoothie?

A) 2-3

B) 4-5

C) 20 or more

D) 6-8

7) Which of the following foods has the most carbohydrate per serve?

A) 2 Milk Arrowroot biscuits

B) 10 rice crackers

C) 2 Corn Thins

D) 1 slice white bread

8) Which of these vegetables contains very few calories or carbohydrates per serve?

A) Pumpkin

B) Potato

C) Sweet Potato

D) Carrot

9) Of the most popular alcoholic drinks, which has the most calories per standard serve?

A) Beer (375ml)

B) Cider

C) Champagne

D) Wine

10) Of these fast food meals, which option contains the most fat and calories?

A) KFC 3-piece feed

B) Big Mac meal deal

C) Beef burrito

D) Fish and chips

Answers

1)

C — while five half cup serves of vegetables and 2 pieces of fruit are recommended as a minimal amount for good health, 7-10 serves is the amount consumed as part of the Mediterranean diet, one of the diets linked to longevity and reduced disease risk.

2) D — while sourdough bread has a lower GI than regular white bread, the only carbohydrate in this group with a low GI is pasta.

3) B — contrary to popular belief skim milk does not contain added sugar unlike most varieties of almond milk which contain added sugars.

4) C — walnuts, soy linseed bread and chia seeds are among the richest natural sources of plant based omega 3 fats.

5) D — miso is one of the few foods that naturally contain probiotics. Others include some yoghurts, tempeh, kin chi and sauerkraut.

6) D — the average fruit smoothie that contains milk, fruit, yoghurt and honey contains an average of 30-40g or roughly 6-8 teaspoons of sugar.

7) B — Just 10 rice crackers contains up to 30g of total carbohydrates per serve compared to Milk Arrowroots which contain 12g, corn thin 10g and 1 slice bread, 15-20g.

8) A or D — both pumpkin and carrot consist of predominantly water and can be considered 'free' from carbs and calories.

9) B — although it has a similar alcohol content to that of beer, thanks to added sugars cider contains more calories.

10) A or B — while all of these options are high in fat and calories, a KFC and Maccas Meal Deal both have a similar amount of fat and calories with roughly 1000 calories and 50g of fat per regular serve.