We all know someone who loves Kmart a bit too much, but do you know anyone who would take their love of the store to this level?

A keen Kmart fan has declared their love for the retail giant in a very permanent way - getting the stores blue and red logo tattooed on their ankle.

The anonymous Australian woman shared images of her new body art on a Facebook page called Kmart Hacks & Roasts, as a tribute to her lifelong "addiction".

"So I know I'll get bombarded by Negative Nancies, but this happened today and no, I'm not regretting it and I won't regret it," said the woman, whom the Daily Mail identified as a mother.

Advertisement

"The story behind getting this tattoo … my Kmart addiction, which started back when I was little and would go with my nan shopping at Kmart and having lunch at [the cafe] once a week, good times," she continued. "Still to this day I'm addicted [to] going to Kmart every chance I get."

While the woman is happy with the current state of her tattoo, she did say that she isn't quite done yet.

"I go back once this is healed to do any touch-ups needed and to add the 'addict' part," she said.

However, commenters online weren't so convinced that the woman had made a rock solid decision, with one person calling the choice "the pinnacle of madness".

Another added: Why? Why would you do that? WHY?"