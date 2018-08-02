They're a monthly essential for a large portion of the population, but rising living costs mean some women simply cannot afford to buy sanitary items.

This problem — dubbed 'period poverty' — was discussed by ZM's Bree and Clint on their Drive Show last Friday, when they said they wanted to do something to help tackle the issue.

Now they've teamed up with the folks at Oi (Organic Initiative) to give away 1000 boxes of tampons at a number of locations around the country tomorrow.

Sanitary items will also be dropped off to Women's Refuge centres in each area.

Free Flow Friday locations

Tampons available from 4.30pm, Friday, August 3rd.

AUCKLAND:

Countdown Manukau

HAMILTON: Kmart, Te Rapa

WELLINGTON: Cuba Street

CHRISTCHURCH: The Crossing, CBD Centre

DUNEDIN: Museum Reserve