A pensioner suffered such severe and traumatic brain injuries during a brutal attack outside the front door of his home his wounds were akin to a car crash victim, a court has heard.

Michael David Mulholland's bloodied body was found in the stairwell at the Western Springs flats where the 69-year-old lived, on September 26 last year.

Gabriel Hikari Yad-Elohim, a 30-year-old Japanese man, is on trial for his murder, which began this week before a jury and Justice Gerard van Bohemen in the High Court at Auckland.



The Herald earlier revealed Yad-Elohim was a patient at Auckland District Health Board's acute mental health unit, Te Whetu Tawera.

Herald sources said he had been released from its care only days before the killing and the court heard yesterday he was prescribed medication.

Michael Mulholland's body was found in a stairwell in a block of flats in Western Springs. Photo / Dean Purcell

His counsel, led by Annabel Cresswell, are seeking a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity for the man who changed his name to a Hebrew name translated literally to hand or messenger of God.

Today, Dr Rexson Tse, the pathologist at Auckland City Hospital who carried out the autopsy, told the court Mulholland's head was "subjected to an extreme amount of force".

The injuries he found, a result of blunt force, were so traumatic he said they were normally found on car crash victims.

Yesterday, the jury was shown the CCTV footage of the attack, which shows Yad-Elohim pulling Mulholland out of his apartment and viciously beating him to death in the stairwell.

The footage, seen by the Herald, has been suppressed by Justice van Bohemen but lasts several minutes.

Mulholland was "quickly rendered unconscious", Crown prosecutor Kirsten Lummis said.

However, Tse said Mulholland was alive for at least 35 minutes after the attack but any movements seen during the video he described as "terminal movements, [he was] about to die".

Gabriel Yad-Elohim pictured on CCTV the day of the killing. Photo / Supplied

Yad-Elohim was arrested in central Auckland the day after the attack.

Detective Ruth Niu told the court today she first identified Yad-Elohim as police searched for the killer.

She was off-duty at the time and saw Yad-Elohim wearing a white builder's mask.

"There's absolutely no doubt it was him, I have to take action now," she remembered thinking.

But after earlier in the morning seeing the footage of the attack she had concerns about her safety and the public's.

She followed Yad-Elohim.

"I had no radio, no taser, I had nothing to protect myself," she said.

She phoned Detective Ray Fa'ofo and as he arrived, Niu tapped Yad-Elohim on the shoulder.

"Excuse me, can I have a word?

"He looked at me and said 'no'."

Fa'ofo then made the arrest with Niu helping to restrain Yad-Elohim as he struggled a little bit.

"It wasn't my fault, it's all covered, it wasn't like that you'll see," Niu recalled Yad-Elohim telling the detectives.

"He just seemed quite defensive," she said.

Later in the police car as the detectives transported the murder-accused to the station, Yad-Elohim said, "I'm trained in self-defence".

Niu, who was driving, recalled thinking it was an odd thing to say.

Yad-Elohim told Fa'ofo his original name was Yuuki Watanabe and he was born in Tokyo.

Yesterday, Lummis described the killing as a "drug deal gone wrong".

She said it was Yad-Elohim's desire to obtain drugs which led to "the fatal events of that evening".

Yad-Elohim, who has been remanded to the care of the Mason Clinic since he was charged, suffers from "treatment resistant" schizophrenia, the court has heard.

He has suffered from mental health issues during the past 10 years.

However, Lummis said, Yad-Elohim's drug use led to the killing and he was well enough to be released from medical care.

The trial continues.