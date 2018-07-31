Chrissy Teigen has admitted she's "super insecure" about her post-baby body, two months after welcoming son Miles into the world.

The model and TV personality, 32, shared a video clip as she displayed her "mom bod" in a bikini while vacationing in Bali with husband John Legend, 39, daughter Luna, two, and the couple's newborn.

Zooming in on stretch marks on her stomach, Chrissy told her followers: "Guess these just aren't gonna go away. This is my new body."

According to the Daily Mail, Chrissy explained why she decided to share unedited images of her post-pregnancy body and hoped her honesty would help her millions of social media followers with their own confidence.

Candidly admitting that she is "super insecure", Chrissy began: "Instagram is crazy

"I think it's awesome people have killer bodies and are proud to show them off (I really do!!) but I know how hard it can be to forget what (for lack of a better word) regular ol' bodies look like when everyone looks bonkers amazing.

"Also I don't really call this 'body confidence' because I'm not quite there yet. I'm still super insecure. I'm just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves!"

Chrissy welcomed her first child with musician John in April 2016. The couple conceived daughter Luna thanks to fertility treatment and they repeated the IVF process with son Miles, born in May.

The pair, who started dating in 2007 and married in 2013, have been previously open about their struggles to start a family and have continued that legacy throughout Chrissy's pregnancies with her openly sharing her experience on social media.

In 2017, Chrissy opened up about her body struggles after welcoming their first child Luna.

The 31-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter that she's even cried on the shoulder of her husband John, lamenting the body she doesn't have.

"There have been times I've cried to John, where I felt like I would never have that body," she said. "Everyone has a butt now and curves and a little waist and that's not me."

Chrissy explained at the time that she had fallen victim to the pressures of social media in particular, and Instagram can make her feel "insanely inadequate" — despite the fact that she has 19.2 million followers and regularly racks up hundreds of thousands of likes for her pictures.

Other stars with the kind of figure she wants leave her feeling like she doesn't measure up, though she admitted then that she was trying to get better at loving herself.

"I'm jealous of those bodies and I want that, but I also feel like I really want to be cool with my body," she added.

To that end, she tries not to share selfies of herself all made up, since it's not representative of who she looks like — and she worries about the example she is setting for her daughter, Luna.

"That's why I don't post many makeup selfies, because I don't feel anyone knows what a real face looks like anymore and it kills me that we have to completely wash a face or body out for it to get likes," she said.

And in 2015, Chrissy even posted a photo of the stretchmarks on her legs, which she captioned: "Bruises from bumping kitchen drawer handles for a week. Stretchies say hi!'"

At the time, she told Meredith Viera in an interview that she'd sworn off editing photos for social media and wanted to stay true to herself.

"I have those apps, the Facetune, those Photoshopping ones, and I just didn't feel like doing it anymore, and I'm never doing it again," she said. "When you're fixing yourself so much, it's so unfair."

Having a baby has even helped her confidence, since she has experienced having curves for the first time.

"I always felt like a bit of a tomboy, and I never looked at my body as particularly sexual — I wasn't a curvy girl," she told Elle Australia in 2016.

"But to be able to see my body after [giving birth], and of course you get, like, hips. Finally, for the first time, I feel like I have a bit more of a womanly figure."

