The explosion in popularity of the Brazilian wax meant a smooth look down below reigned supreme for many years, but now according to style bible Vogue the "full bush is back".

According to the Daily Mail, a recent article, claimed that the natural look is "the new Brazilian" and it's here to stay, according to experts including New York–based holistic ob-gyn Dr. Eden Fromberg

She told the site that she's observed the return of fuller hair over the past few years, saying: "Women are becoming increasingly aware that our bodies are a lot more than the visual or sexual playthings that past cultural norms implied."

Celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Lady Gaga and Cameron Diaz have also spoken out in recent years about how they prefer the natural look, with the latter including a chapter entitled In Praise of Pubes in her 2013 tome The Body Book.

And last year surgeons at Londond's DHI Global, who usually specialise in men's hair transplants, reported an increasing number of women asking for pubic hair to be restored after removing it with laser treatment.

If you are transitioning from regular waxing appointments to a more natural look, Vogue recommends a five-step plan for keeping things well groomed and healthy.

Trim with scissors

Dr Fromberg recommends using a small scissors to trim, and sterilising the blades with alcohol beforehand.

She recommends using a magnifying mirror for best results and a fine-tooth comb to hold the hair in place as you trim, if it's long enough.

If you are going to use a razor, use an organic shaving soap and disinfect the blade with witch hazel-infused toner afterwards.

Get exfoliating

Ingrown hairs can be a problem even if you've given up waxing and shaving, making exfoliation a key part of your regime.

Vogue recommends Fur's Ingrown Concentrate, infused with coconut and tea tree oils, which comes with an exfoliation mitt or a dry brush for your bikini area to boost circulation.

Start a gentle cleansing regime

Pubic hair can cause increased sweating as well as trapping bacteria and any unpleasant odours.

A gentle cleanse with a fragrance-free, pH-balanced feminine wash should solve any issues.

Invest in a conditioning oil

Products such as Fur Oil have received the seal of approval from celebrities including Emma Watson and Gwyneth Paltrow.

"I'll use that anywhere from the ends of my hair to my eyebrows to my pubic hair," Harry Potter star Emma said. "It's an amazing all-purpose product."

The mixture of grape seed, jojoba, clary sage seed and tea tree oils also contains vitamins A and E to soothe skin and is said to soften hair and prevent ingrowns.

Wear cotton underwear

Although pubic hair protects the skin from irritation, Vogue insists that "airing it out is important too".

It recommends avoiding tight clothing so that the pubic area can breathe and wearing organic cotton underwear as opposed to synthetic fibres.