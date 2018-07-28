Not suspicious

Police say the death of a female whose body was found in Castlecliff is not suspicious. The body was found last Friday morning, July 20. The death has been referred to the coroner.

RAL boss award finalist

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts chief executive Ross Copland is one of a total of 32 finalists in the 2018 New Zealand Tourism Awards. He is one of four vying for the PATA New Zealand Trust Emerging Tourism Leader Award. Winners will be announced in Christchurch on September 6.

Health clinic opens

A new health clinic servicing the Ruapehu area from Raetihi opened its doors at the start of the month. Ruapehu Health Ltd replaced Ruapehu Doctors and is owned and operated by Whanganui Regional Health Network.

The network's chief executive, Jude MacDonald, said the same service and care would be given to patients as had been provided the past 30 years. Ruapehu Doctors was owned and operated by Dr Jim Corbett in that time but he's since stood down.

The service is being run by locum doctors before a permanent practitioner starts in October. The network hopes to recruit a second doctor in the near future.

Candidates named

Nominations for candidates to fill the vacant Palmerston North seat on Horizons Regional Council closed yesterday. The five candidates for the byelection are; Ross Barber, Jack Dowds, Jono Naylor, Grant Seton, and Chris Teo-Sherrell. Voting papers will be delivered in Palmerston North from August 30.

Intensive supervision

A man was sentenced to 12 months of intensive supervision by Judge Robert Spear in Whanganui District Court on Tuesday. Shay Clifton pleaded guilty to, and was convicted on, one charge of possessing or using utensils for methamphetamine and another of procuring or possessing methamphetamine.