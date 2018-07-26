If you haven't been keeping up with the love life of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, let us fill you in.
The 47-year-old tech boss has a tumultuous romantic history, but there is one constant in his life - he dates very beautiful, very successful and much younger women.
Musk married his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, in 2000. They have five children together - one set of twins and one set of triplets, all conceived through IVF - of whom they share joint custody.
They separated in 2008 and Musk soon began dating British actress Talulah Riley.
Riley and Musk married in 2010, separated in 2012, remarried in 2013, filed for a second divorce in 2014 and finally cut ties in 2016.
Then he became entangled with another actress, Amber Heard. Musk was clearly Heard's Bad Pancake after the awful Johnny Depp drama. Musk and Heard split up after a year.
Now, Musk is dating Canadian musician Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher.
Grimes is 30, 17 years younger than Musk. The pair debuted their relationship super casually at the Met Gala in May.
The internet's general consensus was "This is kind of strange, but good for them!" Two weirdos like Musk and Grimes getting together was kind of cool.
But this week, a photo of Musk posing with Grimes and one of his sons has taken off online.
The trio came together at Musk's SpaceX headquarters in California for the company's Hyperloop Pod Competition, where college students test out their own pod creations.
It was a cute family day out, but Grimes is so damn tiny that unfortunately she looks more like Musk's sixth child, rather than his girlfriend in the photos.
Love is wild guys. All the best to the happy couple!