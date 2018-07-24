Prince Harry praised the work of his close friend Sir Elton John as he introduced the singer at an AIDS conference in Amsterdam on Tuesday.

Sir Elton, 71, took the stage on the second day of AIDS 2018 to launch a billion-dollar initiative aimed at targeting HIV infections in men in sub-Saharan Africa.

In a speech ahead of the announcement the Duke of Sussex, 33, said he was "honoured to be sharing the stage with someone who has always put people at the centre of his work".

The two men, both influential figures in the global fight against HIV/AIDS, embraced as Sir Elton joined the royal on stage, reported the Daily Mail.

In a later interview with CNN's Max Foster, Elton spoke about Harry's wedding in May, at which he was a guest, and lauded it as "progress".

The close friends shared a hug on stage. Photo / Getty Images

He said: "It was very, very wonderful to be there. To have a black Gospel choir, a multi-racial bride, a black cellist, who was wonderful, a preacher. It felt like a party. And it felt like progress had been made, thank God. I think the Queen had a lot to do with it, I think she's been magnificent. And it was a wonderful thing to be at, the first multi-racial royal wedding in Britain. Amazing."

Asked whether it was historic, he replied: "Oh absolutely. Are you kidding me? Yes, of course. You go back and watch The Crown and things like that, and in the 1950's Princess Margaret wasn't allowed to get married, because he was divorced. Look how far we have come in that respect. "

He also referred to his great friend, the late Princess Diana, and her work to erase the stigma around HIV and Aids, and on how she would have felt on how far people had come, saying: "I think she would be delighted. I think she would have made a huge difference if she'd been still alive and I think we'd probably have come a lot further as well. She had the ability to charm anyone, Trump, the guy from North Korea, you name it… She's the one. Prince Harry has inherited his mother's ability to do that which is an amazing asset we have now as he is incredibly passionate about AIDS."

South African actress Charlize Theron meanwhile also raised a flag for women. The epidemic is "not just about sex or sexuality," she said. "We know it is linked to the second-class status of women and girls worldwide."

The singer has been an influential figure in the global fight against HIV/AIDS. Photo / Getty Images

The Aids 2018 conference is billed as the largest gathering on HIV and Aids in the world, bringing together more than 15,000 scientists, activists, health providers, policy makers and global leaders.

In recent years Prince Harry has continued the work of his mother Princess Diana - a pioneer in the fight against AIDS - by raising awareness about the epidemic and encouraging people to get tested and know their HIV status.

His charity Sentebale focuses on supporting HIV-positive young people in the African nations of Lesotho and Botswana.

Today Harry praised the work that had already been done to tackle the virus and support those who are HIV positive, but warned there is still more to do.

He told the session on Monday morning: "For over a quarter century, Elton has worked tirelessly to fund research and services in communities around the world.

"And today, he has come to Amsterdam to announce his latest endeavour – a billion dollar global partnership to break the cycle of male transmission of HIV, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.

Prince Harry hugged a young advocate during a session at AIDS 2018. Photo / Getty Images

"We stand here at a moment when the progress we have fought so hard for is at risk from a dangerous complacency.

"Too many around the world are still ignoring the damaging knock-on effect on education and other community services from not prioritising HIV prevention and treatment.

"This is a time when new, energetic and innovative solutions are needed more than ever before – and that is exactly what you are about to see from Elton and the Men Star Coalition partners."

He added: "To formally announce the Men Star Coalition, it is my honour to introduce my friend, Sir Elton John."

Sir Elton, who performed at Harry's recent wedding reception, told the delegates: "If we want to end Aids once and for all, we must make men part of the solution.

"It is time there was a global coalition to teach men to protect themselves, and in doing so it will teach them to better protect not only their wives and girlfriends, their sisters and daughters, but also critically their brothers and sons."

The project will begin in Africa next year, where men across the continent will be encouraged to self-test for HIV, in a bid to empower them to seek treatment if positive and help stop the spread of the virus.

Yesterday the duke joined a session at the conference where youth delegates from countries including India, Zimbabwe and the US spoke about how Aids has affected their lives.

At the end they all gathered for a group picture and Harry even posed for a selfie with one of them.

Harry is continuing the work of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, who was the first member of the royal family to have contact with a person suffering from HIV/Aids. Sir Elton worked closely with Princess Diana in her campaigns.