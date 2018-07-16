Around 40 ACC senior doctors plan to walk off the job tomorrow after getting no budge from their employers to better their contract.

Since November ACC senior doctors have been fighting for a increased redundancy payout, acknowledgement of wellbeing and a 1 per cent pay increase per year.

With no budge from their bosses, the senior doctors will strike for four hours from 8am tomorrow.

"They've had a gutsful of their employer's cavalier approach to their pay, conditions and wellbeing," says Lloyd Woods, a Senior Industrial Officer at the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS).

Advertisement

Woods said it will be the second time senior doctors in New Zealand have gone on strike.

"That says something about the level of dismay they're feeling over ACC's refusal of their perfectly reasonable claims for improvements to their pay and conditions."

"They're not exactly asking for the moon and the stars.,

"These claims are very restrained and reasonable, and they're gobsmacked that ACC is acting as if they've asked for gold-plated desks and dancing unicorns.

"ACC is a Government organisation with the express purpose of promoting prevention, care and recovery – yet they won't include a statement on well-being in an employment agreement for a small group of their employees. Come on ACC, you can do better," Woods said.

If nothing changes tomorrow's strike won't be the last.

The medical advisors have strikes planned for:

• Wednesday 25 July, 1pm – 5pm

• Thursday 2 August, 8am – 12 noon

• Friday 10 August, 1pm – 5pm

• Monday 13 August, 8am – 12 noon

An ACC spokesman said contingency plans were in place to minimise client disruptions.