A teacher has shared the funniest questions her curious students asked in class after their first sexual education lesson.

The students are believed to be from a US school and many of them just can't seem to wrap their heads around the concept of sex.

The hilarious questions have gone viral after one of the teacher's friends shared them to Twitter.

"My friend is teaching elementary schoolers about sex Ed and she typed their questions out," the friend wrote alongside pictures of the questions.

"I am sure my mother never had anything to do with intercoursing … maybe my father?" one student asked.

The innocent questions have gained a lot of attention. Photo / Twitter

One of the students was wondering how people stay awake during the act, after believing that "intercoursing takes 24 hours".

Another said: "When the PENISE is put into the VIRGINIA, does it slide in quietly or click like a key in a lock? [sic]."

A future thinking student added: "Wouldn't it be just as good if a boy had a baby for a change?"