More than 200,000 New Zealand children could be battling their way through school struggling with poor vision.

A Specsavers survey involving around 1000 parents from across the country revealed that up to 58 per cent of children under the age of 16 had never had their eyes tested.

Optometrists say this figure is worrying considering of the 44,000 children who did get their eyes tested by Specsavers last year, 75 per cent needed a prescription.

Auckland optometrist Sima Lal said children were becoming more and more short-sighted, and that was a concern.

"That number is high and I think screens play a big part in that. When children are spending about 80 per cent of their day on screens every day their eyes are hugely strained," Lal said.

She said with no visible symptoms many parents assumed their child's eyes were healthy but that wasn't always the case.

"Most young children find it hard to explain the difficulties they are experiencing or

may be unaware they have a problem at all.

"It is vital that even if parents aren't seeing symptoms they should still take their child for an eye exam, Lal said.

Of the parents who were surveyed, almost half said there was nothing wrong with their child's eyes, 37 per cent admitted they've never really thought about getting their child's

eyes tested and 31 per cent believed their child was too young.

Lal said not getting your child's eyes tested wasn't worth the risk because the impact poor vision had on a child's learning was huge.

"Children might become dependant on their peers to copy what's written on the board and independent learning becomes hindered. Behaviour-wise you get kids who are easily distracted and find it difficult to concentrate."

Lal said one of the main reasons parents weren't getting their child's eyes tested was a perceived cost-barrier.

"What people don't know is that all children under the age of 16 can get their eyes tested for free every two years at Specsavers."

She said the number of children whose eye health wasn't being picked up was an issue not spoken about enough.

Signs your child may be struggling with their vision:

• Are clumsier than usual for their age

• Squinting or tilting of their head to see or focus

• Poor handwriting

• Child bringing reading material close to them or moving their head close to the book

• Sitting too close to the television

• Rubbing their eyes, or have frequent headaches