A hi-tech mirror that tells you how ugly you are should come with a mental health warning, campaigners have said.

The HiMirror Mini scans owners' faces to detect flaws and presents them with a detailed analysis of the most unattractive parts of their face.

It displays a percentage result for problem skin areas like wrinkles, fine lines, complexion, dark circles, red spots and pores.

Owners can scan or select moisturising creams they use from a list and keep a daily diary, allowing them to work out if the treatments are having an effect on problem areas. There is an option to buy creams and treatments through the mirror, and the ability to track improvements they make, if any.

The device is a novel evolution from an instrument that has remained largely untouched since the familiar silver plate mirror design created by Justus von Liebig, the German chemist, in 1835.

However, the latest development, which is expected to hit the British high street in September for £239 (NZ$467), has raised concerns among campaigners. The Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Foundation and the YMCA's Be Real Campaign said they feared it would have a negative effect on vulnerable people.

Dr Amita Jassi, consultant clinical psychologist at Maudsley Hospital in South London, said: "Such a product that feeds into the idea that appearance is the most important aspect of a person, and especially highlighting flaws, is dangerous.

"These types of products are likely to fuel the distress and preoccupation for BDD sufferers."

Liam Preston, head of Be Real said: "The last thing young women need before they have even left the home, is to be told that their wrinkles have worsened and their spots have spread. Not since Snow White has a mirror been more damaging to young women's lives."

A spokesman for HiMirror said: "The rise of fitness trackers and healthcare monitors is testament to more people wanting to learn more about their own bodies, in order to make informed decisions. Technology like ours gives people the insight and understanding they need to do so.

"Only individuals aged 13 plus can create a HiMirror account to track their data, but ultimately the HiMirror is designed for adults and is priced accordingly."

HiMirror privacy policy makes clear that it collects an owner's skin, health and body conditions, order history, photographs and voice recordings, and that it may share these with third parties "so they can market their products or services to you".

HiMirror is distributed by Taiwan-headquartered Cal-Comp Big Data, a subsidiary of a Taiwanese electronics manufacturer. A wall-mounted version of the product retails in Selfridges.

Other products in the HiMirror line, which can be linked with the mirror, include a smart body scale and an at-home "skin analyser".

- The Sunday Telegraph