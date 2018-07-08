A Whangārei mum diagnosed with multiple sclerosis is raising funds for life-changing treatment in Russia.

Amanda Berry lives in Ruakākā with her husband Chris, their two young children Noughtin, 3, and Nirvana, 2, and Amanda's 15-year-old daughter Beorn Andrews from a previous relationship. Chris' 15-year-old daughter Alysha Purcell visits regularly.

"I'm not able to keep up with the kids, I'm not able to take Beorn to anything," Amanda said.

Amanda's speech is slow and she gets fatigued quickly. "I have to think even harder to a get a sentence out."

She suffers with dizziness and at the end of the day her body is so exhausted it "freezes".

Thirty-eight year-old Berry started showing symptoms in February last year, with bad migraines and Bell's palsy. Daily she deteriorated, with an official diagnosis coming in November.

MS is a degenerative disorder of the central nervous system.

Chris said his wife went from headaches to body aches to slow small movements.

"Gradually to the point of now. The easiest way to explain her movement is like walking in a wind tunnel."

"I don't think I've seen the old Amanda since February last year."

The couple, who got married in February this year at Ruakākā Beach, moved north from Tauranga close to two years ago.

"There's such lovely walks [in Whangārei], we can't even do anything, but we're going to be able too," Amanda said.

Earlier this year the couple saw a story on current affairs TV programme Sunday about a couple of New Zealanders who had MS who had gone to Russia for stem cell treatment.

"It was so promising," Amanda said.

Initially the couple dismissed the idea because it was too expensive, but then Beorn's grandmother Lindy Andrews suggested fundraising.

Friends and family all over the North Island have pitched in with fundraisers ranging from photo packages, chainsaw sculptures to Chris running a half marathon. The couple are trying to get their Kiwisaver funds to put towards it.

"I believe that with all the things going on, we'll get there," Chris said.

Amanda has been accepted to the National Pirogov Medical Surgical Centre in Moscow and will start treatment on October 2.

She will be away for four to six weeks and then will have three months of isolation when she returns.

"It will stop the progression and it will give her the quality of life," Chris said.

It won't return Amanda to complete health but there are "definitely positives".

"Some people have gone over in wheelchairs and are now able to walk with walking sticks," Amanda said.

Amanda has started a video blog on Facebook called Getting the MS out of me.

To donate to Amanda's cause, go to: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/a-miracle-for-amanda