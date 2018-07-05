A woman has slammed the Australian welfare system after her cancer-stricken brother's benefit was stopped because he hasn't been looking for work.

Melbourne father of two, Robert Laughlin is bedridden and in a frail state as he battles state-three bowel cancer and Hodgkin's Lymphoma - just 18 months after the mother of his two children died from cancer.

Sarah Laughlin, Robert's sister, shared two images of the 57-year-old in a hospital bed and hit out at Centrelink for halting his benefit payments.

"Take a good look and ask yourself. Do you think this man can call you every two weeks to maintain his New Start allowance?" Sarah questioned Centrelink online before asking if they thought he was in any fit state to work, 7 News reported.

"I would suggest the answer to each of these questions would be NO."

In a post to Facebook, Sarah slammed the system saying there was an "injustice" that her brother could not claim a disability pension while he's battling cancer.

She claims that despite doctors declaring Robert unfit to work, he was placed on a Newstart programme designed for those actively seeking work that requires recipients to contact Centrelink every two weeks to confirm they're looking for work.

Now his benefit has been halted.

"To say I am angry and upset is an understatement," his sister continued.

"After 35 years of paying taxes this is as good as you can do in his time of need.

"This story is not just about him. It's about everybody who is dealing with Centrelink with the issues Robert has," Sarah told Kidspot.

"I get angry because Robert is in need. It's just horrifying. I can't explain how angry I am."

Robert Laughlin and his two sons during happier times. Photo / GoFundMe

According to parenting website Kidspot, Robert's situation is so dire that his sister Jane travelled from the US to help look after his two boys.

Having been off work for six months, Robert is expected to be off for another six months with round the clock care needed to look after him.

Members of the public have taken to social media to slam Centrelink and throw their support behind Robert and his family.

"Robert is very lucky to have family who can advocate for him. Given how shit he has been treated by the system it's no wonder people who are on their own in their struggle often withdraw to a very dark place," one person wrote.

Another said: "Our useless system!! Who the hell is in charge of this department? Hang your heads in shame. Sending you powerful thoughts, strength and loads of courage to beat this dreadful disease and to be there for your boys."

Despite the backlash, Department of Human Services general manager Hank Jongen told Yahoo7 that it was unable to hand out payments outside the legislation.

He said that a single diagnosis doesn't change the eligibility for payments but it is possible to claim exemptions on medical grounds.

"Recipients of Newstart Allowance may be able to claim temporary exemptions from mutual obligations because of medical conditions," he said.

"We encourage recipients to contact us or their employment services provider to discuss any changes to their circumstances."

A GoFundMe page has been started to help support Rovert and his two children.

So far more than A$9100 ($9900) has been raised.