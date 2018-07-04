The Australian government has announced a move to start issuing monthly fines to parents who don't vaccinate their children.

The country is strengthening its "no jab, no pay" policy. Parents who don't vaccinate their children will lose $30 a fortnight from their tax benefits for each child they don't vaccinate.

In total, parents will lose about the same they were losing before with one fine issued at the end of the year but the government believes this will be more of a "constant reminder".

Minister for Social Services Dan Tehan says this is an important move to protect public health in the face of the "anti-vaxxer" movement.

Advertisement

"Immunisation is the safest way to protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases," he said in a statement.

"Parents who don't immunise their children are putting their own kids at risk as well as the children of other people."

The new policy came into effect today.

Children assessed to have natural immunity or for whom vaccinations may prove harmful will be exempt.