The Queen is reportedly refusing to have surgery on her knees because she does not want to miss any engagements during the recovery period.

The 92 year old is experiencing worsening pain and struggles to get up after sitting, reports the Sun.

A source said: "She was talking to friends at the Chelsea Flower Show and said her knees were playing up.

"But she is reluctant to have an op due to the time it would take to recover. She is incredibly brave.

"People from her and Philip's generation battle through problems and carry on. And Her Majesty doesn't like to cause any fuss."

Last month it was revealed that Her Majesty had successful surgery to remove a cataract in May.

She had been seen wearing sunglasses at many events including watching the Epsom Derby and a number of Buckingham Palace garden parties.

The eye operation, believed to be on or around May 4, is the most common procedure on the NHS.

Queen Elizabeth sits with Vogue editor Anna Wintour at London Fashion Week. Her Majesty carried out 296 engagements in 2017. Photo / Getty Images

Although the Queen did not wear sunglasses at the royal wedding, she was seen wearing dark tinted shades the next morning as she left Windsor.

The Queen is known for her robust health. Her husband Prince Philip, 96, is the same, but he has recently retired from public duties.

Their son the Duke of York once described his mother as being incredibly fit for her age, and she still rides her Fell ponies at Windsor, and drives, mainly around her private estates.

Although she called time on her overseas travels, leaving long-haul destinations to the younger members of her family, she still has a busy diary of events - carrying out 296 engagements in 2017.

The year before she used the lift rather than stairs to enter Parliament for the State Opening, avoiding the 26 steps of the royal staircase at the Sovereign's Entrance.

The decision was attributed to the Queen suffering from knee pain.

Her first hospital stay in 10 years came in 2013 when she was 86 after she suffered symptoms of gastroenteritis and missed an engagement in Swansea when she was due to present St David's Day leeks to the 3rd Battalion The Royal Welsh.