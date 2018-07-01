There have been so many studies that claim foods can or can't cause cancer, that it's hard for shoppers to know what's really true.

Now a team of researchers from Which? magazine has uncovered the facts behind some of the claims, to reveal once and for all which foods are carcinogenic - and if there are any that can actually help to prevent diseases, reports Daily Mail.

They have analysed the studies and reviewed what some of the world's biggest health agencies state on the matter to dispel common myths and separate fact from fiction.

Here are some foods that are often said to cause or help prevent disease - and the truth behind the claims.

PROCESSED MEAT (HAM, BACON, SALAMI, ETC)

Ham is another processed meat that has been shown to increase the risk of cancers. Photo / Getty Images

Does it cause cancer?

YES

Why? The World Health Organisation has stated that eating just 50g of processed meat a day, which equals about two rashers of bacon, can increase your risk of bowel cancer up up to 18 per cent.

Processed meats are also proven to increase your chance of stomach cancers too. According to studies, this is because processed meat contains nitrates, which have been shown to be carcinogenic.

PESTICIDES

Does it cause cancer?

NOT PROVEN

Why? There are reports that pesticides can increase risk of cancers but there is not enough evidence to back this claim up as yet. In the EU, pesticides must be tested for safety before they can be used on anything that a human will consume, which is undertaken by the European Food Safety Authority.

However the International Ahency for Research into Cancer does say that those who are exposed to a lot of pesticides such as farmers or those working in agriculture say their risk of cancer is 'probably' increased.

SUGAR

Sugar, found in fizzy drinks such as cola, has not been proven to cause cancer however there is an indrect link as obesity can increase your risk. Photo / Getty Images

Does it cause cancer?

INDIRECTLY

Why? It's often demonised because it isn't exactly good for you but there is no scientific evidence to support claims that sugar directly increases your risk of cancer.

However it can indirectly cause diseases because eating too much sugar can lead to obesity which in turn does increase your risk of cancers, according to Which?.

ALCOHOL

Does it cause cancer?

YES

Why? While it's not as much of a carcinogenic as smoking, alcohol is the cause of about 3 per cent of cancer cases in the UK, according to the NHS.

Alcohol is ranked as a 'class 1 carcinogen'.

ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS AND FOOD ADDITIVES

Artificial sweeteners. Photo / Getty Images

Do they cause cancer?

NOT PROVEN

Why? Artificial sweeteners and food additives, like pesticides, have to be tested by the European Food Safety Authority to check if they are safe for human consumption, assessing any carcinogenic risk.

ARE THERE ANY FOODS THAT CAN PREVENT CANCERS?

Turmeric and green tea are among the superfoods that some have claimed can help fight cancer.

Blueberries, pomegranates and oily fish have also been touted as foods which can decrease your risk of the diseases.

However the researchers found that there is no reliable scientific evidence to support that any one food can help fight cancer.

Although any food that contains antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and healthy fats are always a good addition to any diet, Which? found that there is no concrete evidence to suggest foods containing these things will help fight off cancers.

However you will decrease your risk by giving up smoking, staying at a healthy weight, increasing fibre and eating more fruit and vegetables, according to studies.