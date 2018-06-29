The first of two nurses strikes is off after their union said it had received an improved offer from DHBs.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) said it would vote on whether to accept the offer next week - when its first strike had been planned.

Industrial Services Manager Cee Payne said the union had received the revised offer following talks yesterday and that it was prepared to recommend it to members.

"We will therefore take the revised offer to members via and online ballot next week."

Advertisement

The ballot would be held between July 3 and July 9. The first strike had been scheduled for July 5.

"To give members time to assess the revised offer and to vote online, NZNO has formally notified DHBs that strike action for Thursday 5 July has been withdrawn," Payne said.

A second strike planned for Thursday July 12 has not yet been withdrawn.

Nurses had planned to walk off the job for 24 hours.

NZNO members voted to reject the DHBs' previous offer of 9 per cent for all member nurses by August 2019, which equated to $500m.

DHB spokesperson Helen Mason said health boards would be contacting patients to let them know what this meant for services next week. They would continue with contingency planning for the second strike.

Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister David Clark welcomed the breakthrough.

"No one wants to see industrial action in our hospitals and both parties are to be congratulated for the constructive way they have continued to work together to find a settlement," Peters said.

"This breakthrough means industrial action next week has been averted. That is good news for everyone – nurses, DHBs and most importantly patients up and down the country."