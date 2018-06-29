While geography is not everyone's strong suit, it may come as a shock that when asked "what is the capital of Australia?", a staggering 57 per cent of 18-24 year olds in Britain got the answer wrong, as well as over half of 25 to 34-year-olds.

When asked other general knowledge questions, one in five 18 to 24-year-olds had no idea who the first man to land on the moon was and less than a third of all age groups could answer a simple mathematical equation.

So how do Kiwis' general knowledge skills fare in comparison?

Take this basic pub quiz shared by GalaBingo.com and see how many answers you can get right.

1. Who was the first man to land on the moon - 15 per cent of the nation got this wrong

• Lance Armstrong

• Louis Armstrong

• Neil Armstrong

• Lewis Hamilton

2. Where do hurricanes normally form? - 24 per cent of the nation got this wrong

• Over tropical seas

• Over polar seas

• Over tropical biomes

• Over warm lakes

3. What is the capital of Australia? - 40 per cent of the nation got this wrong

• Adelaide

• Sydney

• Canberra

• Perth

4. Does the earth go round the sun or the sun go round the earth? - 24 per cent of the nation got this wrong

• The earth goes round the sun

• The sun goes round the earth

5. What's Britain's largest train station? - 70 per cent of the nation got this wrong

• Euston

• Waterloo

• Victoria

• Kings Cross

6. Look at the sequence below:

4 9 16 25 36

Which expression could be used to find the nth term in this sequence? - 75 per cent of the nation got this wrong



THE ANSWERS