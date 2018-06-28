Shane Jackson's daughter, Sophie, was incredibly distraught when she received her school report card to find out she had gotten all Ds.

Sophie, who has Autism Spectrum Disorder, cried as she told her dad that she "let everyone down".

So Mr Jackson decided to cheer her up by making his own report card for her, this time with straight As.

READ MORE: • Mum's dinner hack to create meals for under $4 each

Advertisement

The sweet act has gained a lot of attention on Twitter, with hundreds of people praising him for his creative parenting.