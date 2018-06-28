You may think you've got a good grasp of general knowledge, but this fiendishly difficult quiz might just prove you wrong.

Putting the nation's intellect to the test, this tricky Playbuzz quiz challenges the internet to see if any of us have an intellect in the 99th percentile.

According to the Daily Mail, the mind-boggling test combines questions from nature, music, mathematics, literature and astronomy - and while it might start out simple, it gets progressively harder as the questions go on.

So, how many can you get right?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

LIFESTYLE

Hawkesby: Don't demonise parents for what kids eat

29 Jun, 2018 6:42am
3 minutes to read
LIFESTYLE

Could this be the royal newlyweds' first home?

17 Jun, 2018 9:53am
4 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

'Are they for real?': Inland Revenue's bizarre satisfaction survey

9 Jun, 2018 8:01am
2 minutes to read
LIFESTYLE

Tricky quiz you need an IQ of 146 to pass

4 Jun, 2018 11:00am
Quick Read