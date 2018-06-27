A woman has shared a surprising at-home remedy against sunburns, crediting shaving cream for healing her badly burnt back within minutes.

Cindie Allen-Stewart, 34, took to Facebook on Friday to share her brilliant hack.

The stay-at-home mother and wife, of Mount Calm, Texas, shared photos of her back before and after she used the treatment on herself.

In her before photo, Cindie's back is covered in a painful-looking sunburn, with the white outline of her bathing suit clearly visible on her red, burnt skin.

But in the after shot, there appears to be no trace left of the sunburn, the MailOnline reported.

Cindie explained in her post that her husband was the one who initially shared his home remedy against sunburns with her, after learning it from his own mother.

"First, buy you some menthol foam shaving cream. It has to be the foam and it has to have menthol in it," she wrote.

At-home remedy: Cindie said she used menthol shaving foam in order to heal her sunburn. Photo / Facebook

Cindie used Gillette shaving cream purchased on Amazon after struggling to find menthol-infused foam in stores.

"Next, apply the shaving cream on the burn. It may seem like it's a strange shaving ritual, but trust me! Don't rub it in, just let it sit on your skin," Cindie wrote. "It will start bringing all that heat out (you'll be able to feel it)."

She added: "Then, after about 30 minutes, the shaving cream will seem like it has dissolved in spots. It will seem like it's not as moist and a little dried out. You will feel as if you're becoming a little cold, at least on the sunburned part of your body. THAT IS A GOOD SIGN!

Cooling: She instructed her readers to apply the foam onto their sunburns and leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing it off. Photo / Facebook

"Next, rinse it off in a lukewarm or cool shower or bath. It's just to get the residue off."

Cindie instructed her readers to repeat the treatment again the next day if needed, noting that two rounds are usually enough to make sunburns disappear.

"The pictures show my treatment. The final picture was taken the third day after my sunburn," she said.

"I slept great after the first treatment and when my shoulders still felt hot from the burn the next day, I had another coating of shaving cream on just my shoulders. I have not had any peeling either."

This is her after shot. The mum said her mother-in-law originally learned the trick from a doctor. Photo / Facebook

Cindie's post has since gone viral, attracting 38,000 likes in just four days. It has also been shared more than 206,000 times in that same period.

The mum said her mother-in-law originally learned the trick from a doctor and thought it was 'crazy' until she witnessed the results.

"I'm not saying to go out and do this, I was just showing my friends what I do. I never expected to get this much attention. I guarantee that all three pictures are me and this is MY result each time," Cindie added.

The mother urged her readers to always use sunscreen when going in the sun.

While there has been no scientific evidence that shaving cream works as a sunburn remedy, it is believed that the menthol contained in many products can help soothe the burns.

"Shaving cream in a lot of cases has menthol and other chemicals, and those things are naturally cooling and feel good to the skin," Dr. Jonette Keri, a dermatologist in Miami, previously told the Huffington Post.

Dr. Jessica Krant, a dermatologist in New York City, told the platform that menthol can help get rid of the heat from a sunburn because it evaporates fast, taking the heat away in the process.