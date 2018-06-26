Hands up who can't imagine being fit?

Yeah, I used to think that too...

But if I can go from 'unfit to marathon-fit', anyone can.

I'll share 3 tips on getting fit.

Advertisement

But first, I'd like to introduce myself as a new weekly columnist for Indulge, Bay of Plenty Times weekend lifestyle magazine. Keep an eye out for this page for inspiration to become fitter, healthier and happier. As a qualified fitness consultant and health journalist, I'll share science-backed advice. I'll share tips from other experts sometimes too.

So, my background is I'm an award-winning journalist. It was through luck that an editor assigned me a weekly fitness column in the Herald on Sunday six years ago.

Back then, I was an unfit, stressed-out investigative journalist who loooooved sugar. I had no idea how to get fit. But I was curious to learn.

For the column, I tried (and survived) hundreds of fitness challenges. I did flying trapeze from the height of a three-storey building - despite a fear of heights. I tried BMX riding with Olympian Sarah Walker. I sucked! I surfed in Hawaii. That was fun. I even danced with Aaron Gilmore from Dancing with the Stars. Picture ex-politician Rodney Hide dancing. I was actually worse!

Along the way I fell in love with running.

Here are my 3 fitness tips. Photo / Supplied

At first I struggled to run/walk for 20-minutes round the block. I looked the colour of a fire-engine. But now I've learned to love this sport and I've conquered 19 marathons. I'm currently trying out a CrossFit challenge. And I teach restorative yoga.

These days I'm a coach (aka wellness-geek) who helps others with fitness and lifestyle plans. I love helping others to transform.

I'm grateful to be fit and healthy – and for me now it's more about the mind-work than the body-work. Yeah, this mum actually has abs. But, finding flow through exercise is the game-changer. It fuels happiness levels.

Anyway, here are 3 fitness tips:

1. I used to think of the words from Lady Gaga's song 'Born This Way' whenever I saw a fit chick. But now I know that they have a bangin' good bod' because they work hard. So 'show up' to a fitness session 3X weekly to get results. There ain't no other way...

2. Suck it up princess and stop complaining. Adopting a positive mindset will help you. If you don't believe you can get fit, then it will become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

3. Find your fitness "tribe". Getting fit with others will motivate you with attendance. It's called 'The Group Effect'. It's science-proven.



• Rachel Grunwell is a weekly wellness columnist for Indulge. She's a wellness expert, speaker, coach and yoga teacher. She teaches mindfulness to corporates to help them de-stress and improve productivity and creativity in the workplace, giving them a competitive edge. An award-winning writer and keen marathoner, follow her lifestyle blog http://inspiredhealth.co.nz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InspiredHealthNZ/ Insta: https://www.instagram.com/inspiredhealthandfitness/