A solicitor has warned of a 'ticking timebomb' of cancer among middle-aged women due to them using talcum powder as teenagers.

Phillip Gower fears thousands of British women could have deadly cancer linked to extensive use of talc sold by popular high street brands, said the Daily Mail.

Many victims are unaware that their diagnosis of life-threatening cancers could be linked to ingredients of the commonly used product, he argues.

US victims have already sued talc manufacturers for millions after getting ovarian cancer or asbestos-related mesothelioma, and now UK victims could follow suit.

Mr Gower, of Simpson Millar solicitors, has teamed up with a US attorney, who has a string of court victories for women with talc-related cancer under his belt.

The news comes after a New Jersey investment banker was awarded $168 million in damages in April after developing mesothelioma through asbestos dust in Johnson and Johnson talcum powders.

Mr Gower, who estimates thousands of British men and women have been affected, told MailOnline: 'It's a massive scandal and is only going to get bigger.

"There is a big problem out there. So far we are just scratching the surface. This is a ticking timebomb."

'We believe many women were unaware that using talcum powder could have been bad for them and some of them are now seriously ill.

"Others have unfortunately died and their families only found out about the potential link afterwards."

Mr Gower, an expert on asbestos related mesothelioma - heavily linked to the use of talc, added: 'People are rightly worried and concerned.