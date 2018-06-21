A woman has claimed drinking her own dog's urine helped clear her bad acne in this horrifying video.

"Many of you have asked me how I always look so good, how my makeup always looks so perfect, or how I always have this natural glow," the unnamed American woman says in the clip.

Using a plastic cup, the woman collects urine from her dog before drinking it in full during the minute-and-a-half clip.

The horrifying video appears to be real after the woman is able to chug the cup of urine right after she collects it from dog.

"Until I first drank my dog's pee, I was depressed, I was sad, and I had bad acne," the woman says after finishing the cup.

"Dog pee also has vitamin A in it, vitamin E in it, and it has 10 grams of calcium, and it's also proven to help cure cancer."

Drinking dog or human urine is known as urine therapy, and it was a practiced form of therapy in ancient China, Rome, Greece and Egypt, the MailOnline reported.

Shocking: An unnamed woman on Facebook posted a video about why she drinks dog urine for her health. Photo / Facebook

But experts warn about the impact the substance can have on the health because of the toxins and acids that can reside in the urine.

"Urine is mostly made up of water, lots of urea, creatinine, various electrolytes, uric acid, trace proteins, and low levels of antibodies and enzymes," Joy McCarthy, a certified holistic nutritionist, told Allure.

She says that drinking urine from an animal could be an unsafe route for the body because what the liquid might contain.

"Herbicides have been detected in dog's urine, likely from herbicide-treated lawns, antibiotics, and hormones, so I really don't know that it's the safest choice," Joy says.

Unconfirmed: The woman also claims drinking urine can help cure cancer, but experts say more research is needed on the possible benefits of the substance. Photo / Facebook

Lyn Lew posted: "The pharmaceutical companies are keeping this secret out of the public eye. They pay lobbyist to get politicians to make you buy expensive pain medicine and chemo. This is the secret to cure cancer, alleviate pain, and prevent the swelling of joins. If you dont have your own dog, just steal one from a neighbour."

A common misconception people have is that drinking ones own urine could help in a survival situation to prevent dehydration.

But the US Army Field Manual actually instructs its soldiers to not drink their urine because it might contain 'harmful body waste.'

As for the woman's claim that the urine could cure cancer, there lacks a sufficient amount of evidence to support the method.

Dr. Amy Shah, a functional medicine doctor,tells Mind Body Green that small amounts of urine therapy could be beneficial, but she would not prescribe it as a cure for diseases at the moment.

"While most of urine is water, waste, and urea, I still cannot recommend this as a viable alternative to the many diseases it is touted to cure," she says.

"We have more waste in our systems today than we did thousands of years ago."

Consuming that waste without anything filtered out could cause more harm than good compared to the modern medicine available, Dr Shah explains.