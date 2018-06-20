Yoga is all about reaching a perfect state of peace but as it turns out, there are a lot of different ways to get there. So in celebration of International Yoga Day, marked on June 21 every year, here are some weird and wonderful trends that are shaking up the practice all over the world.

Rave Yoga

It may sound intimidatingly hip but the practice of 'rave yoga' has taken the world by storm since it hit the scene in Argentina. The groovy take on traditional yoga often takes place in the evening, starting with an energetic vinyasa practice followed by singing and dancing to techno-bhajan beats and finishing with a group savasana. With the good times and endorphins of a night on the town but without the hangover, it sounds like a win to us.

Hang out with your friends at an aerial yoga class. Photo / Getty Images

Aerial Yoga

Fulfil those childish dreams of running away to the circus with the topsy-turvy practice of aerial yoga. A combination of acrobatic arts and anti-gravity, the asana looks a lot like a trapeze act but is actually one of the more accessible yoga styles. As it turns out, the hammock-supported poses don't just look impressive but provide opportunities to take inverted poses without the usual pressure placed on your neck and back. Plus, we like to pretend we're in Cirque Du Soleil…

Goat Yoga

While this craze originated in Oregon, it's now popping up all over America, and has become a hit in New York. Drive a little out of the city and you have everything you need for one of the best practices; fresh air, stunning scenery, top teachers, oh, and goats. That's right, at the Gilbertsville Farmhouse yogis take part in a classic asana practice in the company of the little fluffy animals who wander amongst the mats. While we're still not sold on the mixture of barnyard babies and yoga, you can bet it makes for a cute change of routine.

Downward-facing dog; upward-facing goat. Picture / Supplied

Heli-yoga

Take your practice to new heights, literally, with Heli-yoga.

, a Las Vegas yoga studio, partnered with a helicopter company to provide an exclusive yoga experience at the top of one of the highest peaks in the valley of fire. In keeping with the luxurious 75-minute flow, the groups of 6 yogis can enjoy a champagne toast as they fly back over the city that never sleeps.

Boxing Yoga

Feeling torn between the zen of yoga but the rush of boxing? Well, now you don't have to choose between the hybrid of 'boxing yoga'. Born in a London boxing studio back in 2011, the traditional yoga chanting, philosophy and spirituality are stripped back for a more technical, sporting approach. Split into 12 'rounds' the practice focuses on strengthening the core and major muscle groups as well as improving flexibility and agility; perfect for those who want the benefits of the stretching without the spiritual extras.