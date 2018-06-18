Nurses are issuing strike notices after rejecting the latest pay offer from DHBs, but say they hope urgent mediation will avert any industrial action.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation chief executive Memo Musa said the strike notices would be issued within the next 48 hours, but they were also urgently seeking mediation to resolve the issue.

"We've had 10 years of underfunding. We've had three years of seeking settlement, which did not resolve issues of safe staffing and underfunding.

"The outcome today is a strong rejection of the DHB MECA offer.

"We will be issuing notices for strike action within the next 48 hours, but immediately we will go into mediation."

The Government says it is "disappointed" with the decision to reject the pay offer, given it is the highest made to nurses in a decade.

Industrial services manager Cee Payne said nursing and midwifery was an essential service, so negotiations needed to be held urgently, to avoid strike action.

"Alongside the setting up of urgent mediation or facilitation, NZNO is surveying members to seek clarity about the specific issues that members require to be addressed.

"Nurses and midwives do not trust that their work environment or patient care will improve in the short term.

"While the revise offer included new funding to address short staffing, concern remains that this may not be enough to make a real difference.

"While the revised offer was substantially improved, compared to the previous one on pay for some members, members have rejected this. There may be concern about the variability of the offered pay increases."

Payne said that the pay equity offer didn't specify how and when the changes would be brought in, which created uncertainty for members."

Payne said many of their members had voted in favour of strike action.

While she wouldn't give out percentages of the vote result, she said there was an exceptionally high turnout.

"We're going to do everything we can to see if we can get an improved offer out of mediation. We have the ability to conduct an online ballot before the 5th of July," Payne said.

"A very significant number have voted to take strike action.

"I'm sure there are a range of opinions just as there are across any organisation of this size in the public sector. But many are committed to strike action."

Payne said that while the latest offer would see top level nurses get a 15.9 per cent raise over three years, all other nurses would only get a three per cent raise per year over three years.

She said that if strike action went ahead, NZNO was committed to providing life-preserving services during the action.

Health Minister David Clark said he was disappointed at the nurses' decision.

"Nurses are a vital part of our health workforce and clearly feel they have been undervalued over the last nine years. Their frustration is understandable. This offer goes a long way to address their pay and staffing concerns, but you cannot fix nine years of underfunding in one pay round," he said.

"The deal that's been rejected today is the largest nurses and midwives have been offered since their historic pay jolt 14 years ago under the last Labour-led government.

"The proposal added an extra two steps for the longest-serving and most experienced nurses and would see most full-time registered nurses earning an extra $10,000 a year within 18 months. That is a far better deal than that offered under National."

Clark said he hoped "cool heads will prevail" and industrial action could be avoided.

"It's important to stress that both DHBs and the Nurses Organisation are absolutely committed to patient safety during any industrial action. As you would expect, DHBs have been planning for the possibility of industrial action and everything will be done to ensure safety remains the top priority. I am advised that contingency plans are well in hand.

"In the meantime I urge the DHBs and the NZNO to continue to work together to find a settlement – it is in everyone's interests that a resolution is found as soon as possible."

Musa said strike action was a last resort, but if it went ahead patient safety would be the first priority.

What was on offer:

• All members to get a base level pay rise of 9 per cent (three 3 per cent rises) by August 2019.

• DHB registered nurses and midwives with more than five years' experience to get an additional 6 per cent pay rise by December next year.

• Senior members to get a 10 per cent pay increase (two 3 per cent, one four per cent rise) by August 2019.

• All part-time and causal members to get an additional lump sum payment of $2000 by next month.

• On-call allowance will increase from $4.04 to $8 per hour, $6 to $10 on public holidays, by June 2018.

• DHBs to receive a $38 million investment which will allow an extra 500 graduate nurses to be employed effective immediately.