A Florida woman turning 105 says she never expected to live this long - especially with her party animal lifestyle.

Helen Granier, of Palm Harbor, attributes her longevity to a life of drinking, smoking and staying out late.

She celebrated her 105th birthday on Friday with close friends at the Coral Oaks Independent Living Facility, where she has lived for nine years, according to the Daily Mail.

"I never expected to live this long," Granier told WTSP. "No one in my family ever did. I don't know [what the secret is]!"

Advertisement

Granier spent the day reminiscing about her younger days, telling stories and laughing about the good times.

"I used to drink beer, and I smoked, and everything. I stayed out late, you know, dancing, and then I would go to work," she said.

The widow recalled her love for gambling and joked that it wasn't until her husband had died that she fulfilled her dream of going to Las Vegas.

Helen Granier celebrated her 105th birthday on Friday with her closest friends. Photo / WTSP

"[My husband] wouldn't take me to Vegas, because he knew I liked to gamble. Oh, I loved to play the slot machines. So I went to Las Vegas after he passed," she said.

Granier has an impressive memory and says she even recalls World War I.

She said: "I remember the First World War. I guess I was only 3 or 4, but I remember my uncle came home to see my mother, who was sick" with tuberculosis.

Though she may not have the doctor-recommended formula for longevity, we may all be able to take some tips from Granier.