If you eat more calories than you burn, you're going to put on weight, right?

Well, yes, but there are some simple diet and lifestyle tweaks that will help supercharge your metabolism, keep you from overeating and generally improve gut health so you're less likely to put on weight, reports The Daily Mail.

Here is my six-point plan that will give your system an overhaul… and help you keep off the kilos.

DOUBLE UP ON FIBRE

Fibre-rich, green vegetables such as leeks, artichokes, onions and garlic, and berries are a must, Prof Spector writes. Photo / Getty Images.

An intake in fibre can slow the absorption of food inside the gut, reducing the release of sugar in the blood after eating.

Studies also show that a diet high in fibre can increase the amount of healthy gut bacteria, which in turn can send signals to insulin receptors to regulate blood sugar.

Opt for wholegrain bread, pasta, rice and oats rather than instant porridge oats and white rice. Eat plenty of fibre-rich, green vegetables such as leeks, artichokes, onions and garlic, and berries.

EAT CHEESE AND CRACKERS

Combining foods that are broken down and converted to energy quickly – such as processed carbohydrates and sugar – with foods that are broken down slowly is an effective way of reducing a blood sugar spike.

In particular, healthy fats in food combine with sugars, slowing the process of breaking down the nutrients and releasing the sugar into the bloodstream. So eat cream crackers or a handful of grapes with a small slice of cheese rather than on their own.

AVOID ANTIBIOTICS

Antibiotics are like an 'atomic bomb' in the gut, destroying the composition of the healthy, varied gut bacteria that are key in maintaining a healthy weight.

EAT FERMENTED FOODS

Another way to boost the healthy gut bacteria is to feed them with fermented food and drinks such as sauerkraut, kombucha and kefir – packed with microbes. They're not to everyone's taste, but virtually the same effect can be achieved with natural, full-fat yogurt and fresh cheese.

SNACK ON DIFFERENT FRUITS

Eat a wide variety of fruits and mix berries with nuts and seeds to avoid a consistent peak in your blood sugar. Photo / Getty Images

My body converts grapes into sugar very quickly, but when I eat apples, the process is much slower. This is the case for most people; different fruits vary in the speed at which they are converted to energy. Eat a wide variety of fruits and mix berries with nuts and seeds to avoid a consistent peak in your blood sugar.

EXERCISE

Studies demonstrate that exercising shortly after eating can reduce the time taken to turn food into energy due to a decreased flow of oxygen, which, when at rest, helps to release energy from food into cells.

This results in more effective regulation of blood sugar, without the peaks.