Sam Rouen entered the Biggest Loser Australia reality TV show 10 years ago as an obese teenager desperate to lose weight.

Sam Rouen entered the 'Biggest Loser Australia' ten years ago, aged 19. Photo / Channel 10

A decade on, Rouen has not only lost the weight - a whopping 79kg - but has turned into a calendar-worthy firefighter.

Rouen won the third season of the TV show in 2008, aged 19, and has defied all scientific odds by keeping the weight off and improving his physical condition even after the show ended.

Just managed to knock another 7kg off this month. Staying focused! Calendar shoot soon. Posted by Sam Rouen on Tuesday, 22 May 2018

He took to his Facebook page to celebrate how far he's come, one decade on.

Rouen, ten years on. Photo / Facebook

"Wasn't sure if I was going to do this post … however. 10 years hey. What a time. So much has happened, good, bad, everything between," Sam said in his post, accompanying a before and after photo of his health journey.

"Highest highs and lowest lows. All I know is I've got some amazing people in my corner and I'm unconditionally appreciative of that."

Wasn't sure if I was going to do this post..... however. 10 years hey. What a time. So much has happened, good, bad,... Posted by Sam Rouen on Sunday, 19 November 2017

Rouen posed shirtless for a sexy fireman's calendar to benefit a local children's hospital in 2016, but says he remains extremely shy and self-conscious. "I just tried to keep in mind that it was for a good cause," he said about the photo.