Dear Jacinda,

I've been a mum for more than 10 years now and it's probably safe to say most people will feel pretty comfortable in their job after doing it for a decade.

I don't fall into that category. I'm still winging it ... every damn day.

As a mum you'll watch as your little cherub reaches many magical milestones. The first time baby rolls over, the first time they crawl and their first steps - so cute.

But there are plenty of milestones that are not so cute.

Like the first crawl. Did you know crawling can happen in many forms? I always thought crawling was your normal hands and knees. Nope.

Some kids shuffle on their bum instead and it can be particularly fun to explain to people who are just as ignorant that 'No, it's not the same as a dog dragging their butt on the floor' and your child doesn't need treatment for a medical issue.

I'm sure you've been in a supermarket while a child has had a tantrum. But, did you know that child may be crying for a legitimate reason such as getting their legs stuck in between the bars of a shopping trolley in other than the dedicated slots?

This can happen, and trying to calm a wriggling child causing itself more pain with every yank attempting to regain control over its jailed leg is hard yakka.

Luckily though, you're in a supermarket so there are plenty of people to stare at you as you lather your child's ankle with cooking oil so it can slide free.

What about the first time you're running late for work? Imagine it's a frosty morning, you've lugged the sprog into the car and securely popped them in their carseat. You then remember you've left something vital inside the house so you run inside with the car running so the heater remains on, and because it's only going to take you 20 seconds. But when you get back to the car, it's locked, the baby is crying and you can't get into the car so you're apologising to a kid who has no idea what you're saying through a window while you call a locksmith.

Note: Remember to keep a spare key somewhere handy.

Bless those first professional photo shoots too. My tip is to take a spare outfit with you just in case the baby has a) reflux with an episode on the way to the shoot or b) you fed mashed banana to the child, which has since been rubbed into clothes not knowing it stains clothing. Good times.

As a woman - a busy working one at that - you'll no doubt suffer from mum guilt at some point too.

So, if you ever feel your mothering skills are lacking, I'm here winging it and probably a good reminder that you're likely to be doing fine.

And just remember, we know your name and not your story - that's one only yourself and Clarke know in detail.