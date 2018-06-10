President Donald Trump's White House physical states he is 6'3", however it appears that while he is standing next to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, that number might be a stretch.

Trudeau, who stands at 6'2", appears at least an inch taller than Trump in a photo the Prime Minister shared from this weekend's G7 summit. The two men stand shoulder-to-shoulder in the image along with fellow world leaders.

The photo in question suggests the White House is lying about Trump's physical results.

If Trump claims to be 6'3" and Trudeau stands at 6'2", how do you explain this image? Photo / Getty Images

It has reignited controversy over the president's official physical, which critics say purposely overestimated his height so that he would appear just overweight and not obese.

Advertisement

The results of the physical stated he is 236 pounds (107kg), but if he were an inch shorter, he would slide into the obese category. However standing at 6'3'' puts his body mass index at 29.9, just below the 30.0 threshold for him to be officially described as obese.

Jour 1 du G7 en bref : Nous avons accueilli nos amis et alliés dans la belle région de Charlevoix pour travailler à créer de l'emploi, à faire croître nos économies et à régler les enjeux urgents. L'union fait la force. pic.twitter.com/OPLSXRKEBy — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 9, 2018

It is not the first time a doctor's note for Trump has been questioned. Two months before the November 2016 election, Trump released a five-paragraph letter from his longtime physician, Dr. Harold Bornstein, who concluded that Trump "is in excellent physical health."

A year earlier, Bornstein said in a December 2015 letter: "If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency."

He later said he and Trump came up with the letter together.

In an interview with CNN, Mr Bornstein said the 2015 letter suggesting that Trump would be the "healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency" was not his professional assessment.

"Trump dictated the letter and I would tell him what he couldn't put in there," he said.