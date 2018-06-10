Olivia Munn has been dealing with "anxiety and sporadic bouts of depression" for most of her adult life.

The 37-year-old actress has opened up about her personal struggles on Instagram following the death of TV chef Anthony Bourdain, who died aged 61 after committing suicide in a hotel in France.

Read more: • Anthony Bourdain remembered for being open about his struggles

In a lengthy post - which is accompanied by a list of international suicide hotlines - Olivia wrote: "I have lived with anxiety and sporadic bouts of depression for most of my adult life. 10 years ago I tackled it, learned to fully understand it and haven't felt the dark depths of depression in about a decade. But before that, thoughts of suicide crossed my mind more than a few times. For those who don't understand depression, when someone is in that place it's not because they want to die... it's because the ongoing, relentless darkness is too painful to endure anymore. (sic)"

The 'X-Men: Apocalypse' actress subsequently urged anyone who is feeling low to speak to speak someone about their troubles.

Her post continued: "You don't have to suffer from anxiety and depression to feel that low. Something very sad or traumatic can happen to you just once to bring about that feeling of despair. But please listen to me- from someone who is telling you that she's been where you are- when I say that SUICIDE IS NOT THE RIGHT CHOICE. [love heart emoji] "Here is a list of the international suicide prevention numbers.

Please don't hesitate. A phone call could change everything. Even if you think you don't want to get involved or don't want your friend to be mad at you or if you're the one suffering and don't want to be talked out of it or feel insecure about asking for help. Those are temporary consequences. With suicide, there's no do-overs. Please try every single option you can before making a choice that cannot be undone. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Professor Green's toughest emotional battle has been with himself.

The 34-year-old rap star has lived an infamously turbulent life - which has seen his own father commit suicide in 2008 and his marriage to reality star Millie Mackintosh end in 2016 - but he's admitted the toughest challenge he's faced has been coping with his own "internal dialogue".

He shared: "Things tend to manifest and when you keep things in they get bigger and bigger. But I was lucky enough to find a form of expression in writing music so I was able to get what was inside out and that made things a hell of a lot easier to process.

"When you have stuff swimming around in your head it can all become a bit much."

The British star - whose real name is Stephen Manderson - has found different ways of coping with his stresses over the years, including walking his dogs and exercising.

Pro confessed he's wary of overthinking things, because he knows it breeds a negative mindset.

Speaking to KISS after pledging his support to Where's Your Head At? - which is a petition aiming to get a mental health first aider in every workplace or college - he explained: "For me to destress I have to do something that enables me to think about things, so I'll walk my dogs.

Or if I'm over thinking I need to do something that stops me from thinking about things - so exercise. Then I have no choice but to concentrate on what I'm doing."

The 'Read All About It' hitmaker also warned of the potentially negative impact of social media, saying that following certain accounts can cause issues to spiral out of control.

Pro - who has previously spoken of his struggles with anxiety and depression - said: "Social media is both good and bad. It depends what you take from it and put into it, it also depends what you take out of it.

"It's not a very good outlet. If you're in a bad mood don't go anywhere near your phone. There is good out there - it just depends on what and who you follow."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• The Word

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

- Bang! Showbiz