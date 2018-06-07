A 1-month-old baby remains in a serious but stable condition after being given the wrong medication by a pharmacy.

The baby was admitted to the Hawke's Bay Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) on Tuesday, after reportedly being given methadone by mistake at a Hawke's Bay community pharmacy.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman told the Herald the child was in a "serious-but-stable condition" and was recovering.

"Clinicians are confident the baby will make a full recovery," she said.

The spokeswoman confirmed the baby was taken to ICU "when an incorrect medication was dispensed by a Hawke's Bay community pharmacy to the family".

"The parents are with the baby, and are grateful for the support and clinical care they have received since arriving at Hawke's Bay Hospital."

Stuff reported a pharmacy had mistakenly put methadone medication in a container that was meant to have the child's prescribed medication.

Chair of the Pharmacy Council Mark Bedford said he was made aware of the situation last night.

"I would like to offer my sincerest apologies and thoughts to the family of the child. This is a very unfortunate situation," he said.

"It is very early days, but it is a terrible situation. Unfortunately human error does happen, that is a statement of fact and I am not trying to downplay this at all, but you can be rest assured that there are very robust processes in place.

"It will, in the first instance, be referred to the Health and Disability Commissioner. Following that the HDC can make a number of recommendations and often if that involves a pharmacist, they will then refer it to the Pharmacy Council."

Methadone is a synthetic compound that is used as a substitute for illicit drugs such as heroin in methadone programmes throughout New Zealand.

It is used to stop the symptoms of drug withdrawal.

The drug is gradually released into the bloodstream: it takes about three days before the maximum effect of an initial dose is felt.

The Ministry of Health confirmed it had been notified of the hospitalisation by the DHB.

The Pharmaceutical Society and the Health and Disability Commissioner have also been approached for comment.