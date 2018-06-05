She has hosted two seasons of the hugely popular Revenge Body, helping ordinary people slim down to become the best possible versions of themselves.

And after welcoming daughter True less than two months ago, Khloe Kardashian, 33, is on continued mission to whip back to her pre-baby body, as detailed on her website.

The reality TV star, who has already lost a reported 30lbs (13kg) since giving birth, revealed she's on a low-carb diet which involves "one tablespoon of jam and one tablespoon of almond butter" before she heads to the gym for her early morning workout.

A keen workout enthusiast, Khloe was left devastated last month when doctors banned her from doing any heavy exercise following the birth of True.

But as well as re-forming her exercise groove, Khloe has now found what works for her when it comes to her diet in order to shift the extra pounds.

Detailing all on her website, the beautiful blonde, who has decided to stick by cheating beau Tristan Thompson, revealed: "I'm currently on a low-carb diet that my nutritionist, Dr. Goglia, gave me.

"It has lots of protein, so I'm able to go all out at the gym, but the best part is that I'm never hungry because I'm always eating!"

To give fans an insight into her regular day, she revealed she begins with a tablespoon of jam and almond butter - giving her enough energy to undertake her gruelling morning workout.

The fitness session is followed by two eggs, one cup of oatmeal and one cup of berries or other fresh fruit.

Confessing that she can never "go hungry" at mid-morning she will have "a piece of fruit with a handful of almonds."

"To hold you over until dinner, grab another handful of almonds with a cup of vegetables, like cherry tomatoes," she revealed of her lunch and late afternoon food intake.

Khloe's diet places comes hot on the heels of InTouch Weekly claiming the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has already lost 30 lbs after welcoming the little girl thanks to consistent workouts.

Before she was pregnant, the 5ft10in star revealed she was 128lbs (58kg).

This comes after Khloe took to Snapchat to confess that doctors prohibited her from heavy exercise following the birth of sweet daughter, True.

The TV star revealed: "Today is the first day that I've been allowed to work out with my trainer.

"And I'm super excited, I had my first workout and I'm so exhausted but it feels so good to finally sweat again and feel like I'm evolving and doing something for my body and mind."

Khloe has been living in Cleveland, Ohio, since the birth of her daughter True two months ago because she wanted to be near her boyfriend - who plays basketball out there for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Khloe's famous relatives have been trying to persuade her to head back to California because they feel like they barely get to see her or the little one now.

A source recently told E! News: "Everyone is understanding of her situation and they are all trying to be there for her, but obviously want her home.

"They are letting her have her space in Cleveland and keep her routine, but wish they could have more moments together as a family unit and have True around more. Everyone hopes she will come back to Los Angeles once True is a little older."

Khloe's family - including her mother and sister Kim Kardashian West - were convinced she'd head back to Los Angeles shortly after she had given birth as she had found out a few days prior that Tristan had allegedly cheated on her.

However, the beauty shocked her relatives and her fans when she decided to stay put and work through her issues with the 27-year-old NBA star.

An insider said: "Khloe has been trying to avoid any tension. Khloe is still trying to regain trust with Tristan and figure out how to keep the family together."