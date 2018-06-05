

Anglican Care Waiapu (ACW) has announced Lavender Blue Nursing and Home Care Agency will be buying ACW's Careforce service in Dannevirke after Lavender Blue's successful bid to provide home and community support services for the MidCentral District Health Board.

In January, ACW announced that it would not be tendering to continue to provide home and community support services in Tararua, citing a prohibitive cost structure for small players. Careforce is ACW's only home-based care service for the elderly.

ACW has yet to finalise the details of when it will be handing over the service, but there will be no changes to the services provided.

Careforce has a strong link with Reverend Jo Crosse and the Anglican Parish of St John the Baptist in Dannevirke, with Reverend Crosse providing pastoral care and support to both staff and clients, as required.

"We are thrilled that Lavender Care was successful in the tender," ACW chief executive Lucy Laitinen said.

"It was important to us to find a buyer who shares our values and commitment to the community. We are confident Lavender Blue will retain the high standards of care Careforce is known for and keep a link with the Anglican Parish of St John the Baptist.

"We are proud of the 19 years Careforce has served the community under ACW and pleased that the service will continue. We remain committed to the Tararua community through the Elske Centre and Tararua Family Services.

"We wish Lavender Blue, our staff, and clients all the very best. We will be doing our utmost to ensure a smooth transition for our clients and staff along with Lavender Blue.''

Lavender Blue was established in 1997 and is based in Palmerston North. Owned and run by Melissa Loumachi, it currently has contracts with Mid-Central DHB, the Ministry of Health and ACC.