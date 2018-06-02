A bodybuilder has revealed how an emotional breakup by text caused him to starve himself on just 700-calories a day until he met his current girlfriend who helped him rediscover his love of food.

Dorian Toucouere, 25, from Toulouse, France, went through a heart-breaking split in 2011 with his ex-girlfriend that resulted in him feeling insecure.

Developing a fear of food, he refrained from eating and at 5ft 8ins his body shrunk to a tiny 7st 1Ib, while he battled feeling depressed and alone, reports Daily Mail.

However, he began to recover by training as a bodybuilder and last year he met his girlfriend Sophie, who has helped him to finally repair his relationship with food.

"I knew her after my recovery, but she helps me to accept myself physically. I'm happy again and I'm back to life," he said.

"I feel good in my body and in my head, without any negative feelings."

"Following a breakup in 2011, I was depressed, I was not well. In the mornings I did not eat, at noon I had only two slices of chicken breast and vegetables," Dorian said.

"In the evenings I ate what my mother ate. I used to do one-hour-fifteen-minutes of treadmill and one-hour-thirty-minutes of bodybuilding."

"It's been more than four years since I've been bodybuilding; this sport helped me get out of anorexia among other things," he said.

"I overcame anorexia with the desire to live but particularly from a fear of dying. I met my girlfriend last year and she helped me re-discover and love food."

Dorian went from a strict meal plan of no breakfast and calorie-controlled meals to revamping his diet to regular breakfast meals and rice-based meals.

For breakfast, he eats oatmeal, eight egg whites, 60 grams of almond puree, a banana, and a glass of milk.

At lunch he enjoys rice and chicken with green vegetables and semolina, and tucks into chickpeas, chicken and more green vegetables for dinner.

"The hardest part of the process was the fear of eating food again, which I forbade myself from."

However, Sophie's support and love played a large part in Dorian finally overcoming his fears.

He now incorporates bodybuilding into his routine and consumes between 4,500 to 5,000 calories a day, which have helped him sculpt his healthy 13st 5Ibs body.

Pictures now show Dorian beefed up in tank tops while working out in the gym and other images show him loved up with his new girlfriend who has boosted his confidence.

"Now my friends and family are proud of what I have become," Dorian said.

"In life nothing is impossible; the food, if it is controlled, will never kill anyone.

"You should never compare yourself with others. This illness is not insurmountable."

For more information visit: https://www.instagram.com/do-latoucfit/