As told to Paul Little.

I discovered a lump in my right breast while topless sunbathing at the beautiful Pakiri Beach in 1999. Despite having passed a mammogram the month before, I went to have it checked straight away and was informed within days that the biopsy had revealed a 5cm malignant tumour.

The diagnosis changed my life. I believe that getting on to it immediately made a significant difference to the outcome. Though it became a "fight for life" moment that lasted several years, this difficult process was eased by the commitment and devotion of my dear husband, Freddie (FJT), who sought the best professionals available at that time.

FJT and I still see Trevor Smith, my breast surgeon, yearly to get my safety tick and peace of mind. FJT has never missed a single visit.

Advertisement

I was in primo condition physically and mentally at the time of diagnosis. I had just completed Sandra Cabot's liver-cleansing diet, which coincidentally set me up for the journey ahead. A coincidence that furthered my philosophy of fresh, healthy and simple tucker.

I am certain that being in the best physical and nutritional health helped me recover more adequately from the treatment. The good fodder proved a great combatant and the aroha of my family and friends was an overwhelming comfort to my state of mind.

Being in my mid-40s at the time, I hadn't grasped the concept of my own mortality. It was a shock for myself and those close to me. I think we all took a step back and re-evaluated our relationships and lifestyle choices — which aspects we could develop into healthy and purposeful pillars of our existence and which to give less consideration to. I know that for myself the changes to my psyche have been positive. Likewise, there have been changes in my concept of aroha and friendship. Like many who had been in this position before me, I think, now have an empathy for others that perhaps eluded us in our youth.

Early in my recovery there was the advent of Maori TV. They called for new ideas and I submitted a proposal, Kaiora, which signifies to me healthy food and healthy living. A reflection of my home life where mates would come over, sit at my kitchen window and sing and chatter and laugh while I cooked them up a feed; an enviable concept typical in many Maori (but not exclusively Maori) situations where there are cooks, stoves, a guitar, singers and hungry bellies.

A video explaining cancer cells in the body and some factors which may contribute to its development.

At the time of filming Kaiora I was still recovering from the effects of chemo and radiology and the cancer pill tamoxifen, which I took for the next five years. The pill was abrasive, almost debilitating, and other drugs needed to be taken in order to counteract its effects.

Today, nearly 20 years on, I am cancer-free and vigilant with mammograms, healthy food concepts and exercise, which are heartfelt topics that I cover when speaking on behalf of the New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation as one of their ambassadors. We can never ever be lax on this subject. Cancer is an epidemic and not just exclusive to women but also to men who can die from it if it is left unchecked.

Kai with Anne Thorp, Thursdays 7.30pm, Maori TV.