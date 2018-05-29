The concept of wetting yourself in public is a terrifying prospect, but it happens to Emma Carey every single day.

As a walking paraplegic, incontinence is something the Gold Coast resident has to live with.

The 25-year-old survived a skydiving accident in Europe five years ago — the parachute became tangled around her tandem skydive instructor's neck, causing him to lose consciousness. And while the survival was miraculous, she said she felt the impact on her life on a daily basis.

She will "never go a day without having an accident" and wetting her pants.

The young Aussie backpacker landed on her stomach and effectively broke the instructor's fall when she did a tandem skydive in Switzerland while on a three-month European backpacking holiday. She broke her back, sacrum, pelvis, jaw and shattered her teeth. She got a spinal cord injury at L1 and doctors told her she was paralysed from the waist down and would never walk again.

Incredibly, Carey is now able to walk, though she tires easily.

I used to post photos like this because I thought it was the best way to visually show you guys my progress. I’m realising now while I'm in the middle of my ‘what the heck is this year’ moment, that these photos really don’t show you much at all. This puts the focus on the fact that I learnt to walk again, and don’t get me wrong I am eternally grateful for that ability, but learning to walk definitely wasn’t the hardest part of all of this. I feel like with every kind of transformation, the focus is always on the ‘big moment’ and it’s usually only when that big moment arrives that people commend you. When in reality, the hardest part is never the thing that people see, it's never the thing that people assume, it’s all of the progress we make when nobody else is watching. It’s the tiny things you do silently that nobody else ever needs to know about. It’s driving yourself to all of your appointments and spending hours in waiting rooms. It’s getting out of bed when you are emotionally exhausted. It's laughing with strangers when inside your heart is breaking. It's forcing yourself to stay in your wheelchair when your mind is begging you to use your legs. I’m not just talking about me here though, I’m talking about every single one of us and the things we do every day to help ourselves. Be proud of all of the things you do on your way to your big moment. You don't need to share them with thousands of people on Instagram, you don't even need to share them with your family and friends... share them with yourself. Maybe today you brushed your hair after not looking after yourself for weeks, maybe today you made small talk with a stranger after years of being too nervous, maybe today you left the house. Whatever it is, own it and be proud of it. The thing about progress is that it's something nobody else needs to understand. Something that might seem tiny to someone else, might be the biggest achievement you've had all year and that is more than ok. I'm so proud of this photo but this isn't my story. I kind of like that each of us have our own secret battles and achievements going on inside of us. I kind of like that we get to be proud of ourselves without applause.

She took part in the Wings for Life World Run, an event for people with spinal injuries, earlier this month.


She managed to walk 5km in the event, which she was "super happy" with, but she had to be carried part of the way by friends and was barely able to walk the week after.

In the lead-up she appeared on The Project and made headlines the following day after viewers called out the slightly tone-deaf wording from panellists who asked Carey if she was "grateful" for the accident that nearly killed her.

Media had a field day with the "gaffe", but Carey said it barely registered with her.

"I didn't think it was a big deal — I think it's funny that everyone freaked out about it," she said with a laugh.

That sunny, optimistic disposition seems to filter through to the daily difficulties Carey faces following her near-death experience.

Through multiple surgeries, infections, gruelling physio sessions and hospitalisations, the young Queenslander tends to look on the bright side. Even when it comes to wetting herself in public.

"As a paraplegic I have to use a catheter as I am incontinent," she said. (For the uninitiated, a catheter is a thin straw that is inserted into the urethra and tracks up into the bladder).

"I will never go a day without having an accident — if I go out, it's guaranteed it will happen."

Originally, she was mortified by the issue.

"For the first few months after I came out of hospital I was nervous to go out in public because of it, so I just wouldn't go out.

"But then one day I just thought 'this sucks — I've just survived something that I should not have survived, I should be out enjoying every single part of the world and element of life, I shouldn't be locked inside, I should be out living'.

"I realised that if I let myself be embarrassed every time I have an accident, I am going to be sad and upset every day of my life, so I just have to change the way I look at it."

She said the key to this was talking about it openly with all her friends.

"Every time I make a new friend I somehow bring it into conversation. That way if it happens when we are hanging out together they aren't freaked out and we can just laugh it off."

She also doesn't hide it from strangers, sharing wet-pants pictures with her 118,000 Instagram followers.

She does this to "help break the stigma and help other people talk about it."

You might think this is just your average mirror selfie but if you take a closer look you’ll realise it’s even cuter because I’m covered in pee 😉. This is what I look like every. single. day. Multiple times a day. I think because I can walk, people tend to think that I have completely recovered from my spinal cord injury but the truth is I still have many lasting effects, one of them being that I am completely incontinent with both my bladder and bowels. A lot of people with spinal cord injurys can manage their continence super well to the point where they don’t have any accidents (which is bloody amazing) but my injury is a bit unique because my bladder can only hold 100mls before it leaks. That’s less than half a cup of liquid, so as you can probably imagine this means I am peeing myself literally non-stop. At first I was SO embarrassed by this and it made me not want to leave the house because I was so worried what people would think. I wouldn’t tell anyone why I had to be near a toilet at all times. I would hide my catheters and pads in a bag and not let anyone see them. I was nervous to let people into my life because I thought they would think I was weird. Now it’s four years later and every single person I know, knows about my accidents. I tell people I pee myself generally within 10 minutes of meeting them. I never carry a bag and I leave my catheters and pads in plain sight on restaurant tables. And now I’m posting a picture of my pee covered pants to nearly 100,000 people without a second thought. The point of this isn’t for sympathy or for praise, it’s to show you that it is completely and entirely possible to not give a single sh*t about the things that people expect you to care about. Just because we have grown up to believe that certain things are taboo or shouldn’t be spoken about, doesn’t mean that they are. Just because people think you should feel embarrassed about something, doesn’t mean you need to. Just because people might judge you on a certain thing, doesn’t mean you need to care. How you feel about certain situations is entirely up to you. If you own your life and all your flaws, they will never be able to own you.

Carey has received numerous messages from people thanking her for her raw honesty.

"Someone came up to me in person a few weeks ago, a young girl who is completely deaf in one ear and deaf in her second ear unless she wears a hearing aid.

"She said she had been too embarrassed to wear her hearing aid and that she would rather be deaf. But she said that after reading and seeing me talk about wearing catheters she felt less embarrassed and spoke to her friends about it.

"That just made me feel so happy ... why should we be ashamed of medical things that allow us to lead a normal life?"

I was writing down goals for 2018 when I realised that this year all I really want to do is have fun. For me, the last few years have been quite intense and even though I’ve been having the best time, they have definitely been a little heavy. Last year especially. A lot of the time I feel like I’m a lot older than I am and find it hard to relate to people my age. When I see people at uni, working part time in bars, travelling around europe... I forget that this could be me too and feel like I skipped 50 years and went straight to 70. I miss my days of bartending, studying and saving every dollar I had to travel. This year I just want to be young, I’m 24 and I want to feel it. I’ve spent a lot of time having to be serious and now all I want is to enjoy the life I’m so lucky to have. I’m very aware of the things that bring me instant happiness and make me feel alive but a lot of them were tainted by my accident so I don’t do them as much as I would like to. It’s time to remind myself of the things that make me ME. The first thing is travel. As weird as it sounds, I feel most at home in a bed that’s not my home at all. I want to see every ocean, cliff edge and mountain top I can. Travel became a little less exciting for me after my accident (it happened while I was travelling around Europe). I get major anxiety every time I have to pack a bag and say an airport goodbye because it reminds of the time I nearly didn’t come back. The second thing is surfing. My entire life I’ve wanted to surf but I never lived near the ocean and then when I moved here, my balance wasn’t good enough to stand on land, let alone a moving surfboard, so it’s something I’ve never really had to chance to try. Being in the ocean makes me happier than anything, so this year I want to get salty everyday and practise surfing until I’m an absolute shredder (watch this space 😝). 2018 is going to be the year of getting back to and finding my old self. Never think it’s selfish to do things purely for yourself. The happier and more joyful you are, the more you give to those around you and that happiness has a domino effect throughout the whole world. My year of fun, I’m SO excited for you 🌏✈🌞💦

It's not only urine that Carey has to deal with. She spends 30 minutes every morning emptying her bowels through an enema (though she points out for her it's not too bad — some wheelchair-bound people need to spend up to two hours each morning undergoing this procedure).

She has to take a change of clothes with her wherever she goes in case she has an accident and gets faeces everywhere.

"More than anything it's annoying ... when that happens you do have to go home and have a shower and get changed — that is more annoying and time consuming than anything."

The other irritating aspect is the sheer amount of "stuff" she has to cart around.

"I have to have a catheter inserted every hour so I have to carry them around as well as wipes, plastic gloves, the thick pads I have to wear in my underwear and a change of clothes."

Unfortunately the inconvenience of incontinence also comes with health risks. Carey has been hospitalised multiple times with infections from the catheter.

"I can't feel the burning sensation in my bladder, but I know I have an infection because I get a fever and vomit," she explains.

This chick here is my idol. I have absolutely no idea how I got from her to here, but I’m so proud of her. For anyone who saw my interview last night, you would have learnt some more about my story and how I definitely wasn’t always the ‘happy’ and ‘inspiring’ girl people think I was. Things were hard and I didn’t want to deal with it. I didn’t know how and I didn’t think I could. I couldn’t imagine that there could ever possibly be even a hint of light at the end of the tunnel, let alone an infinity of it. This girl here (aka me 5 years ago), taught me that constant jokes, chucking siiiick peace signs up at inappropriate times, belly laughs and making people smile is how to make life better again. Thank you so so much for all of the overwhelming support and to anyone who’s new here, welcome to Make Someone’s Monday! On Mondays we join together to spread some love around the globe by complimenting a stranger and making them smile. It’s easy... Insta stalk the person in the comment above you and leave a compliment for them in the comments here. See how it makes you feel 😉 go!

Carey is refreshingly open about the recovery process. Her Instagram account reflects her active outdoor lifestyle and doesn't dwell on the medical procedures and intensive rehabilitation. As a result, people are often confused by the extent of her injuries.

"People often say to me 'oh so you're better now, how long did it take you to get fully better?' They just don't understand that I'll never be fully better ... I think the term 'walking paraplegic' really confuses people. They don't understand that my legs have come back, but I still deal with all the other problems that come with paraplegia. They see that I look completely fine and they find it all a bit hard to believe."

To whoever is reading this... thank you. I don’t know how you found me or what made you personally want to start following along with my journey, but I’m so glad you did. It’s pretty wild to know that there are now over 100,000 of you here and it actually makes me really proud. Not because getting followers is something to strive for, but proud because I somehow turned my life into something that so many people want to be a part of. I never planned on sharing my story publicly, writing about it or becoming someone that people look to for inspiration. When my accident happened, there was never a moment where I thought it was going to turn into something good. It wasn’t inspiring or beautiful or motivating, it was just plain horrific and I didn’t want to go through it. Imagine if someone told me back then, when I was laying on the ground with my face in the dirt, that one day I would be talking about that very moment to thousands of people who believe in me and want to listen to all of the lessons I’ve learnt. I wouldn’t have believed them for a second. In that moment I honestly thought my life was over. Imagine if I knew that it was only just beginning. I don’t know how I went from there to here but I’m really thankful for all of your love over the past few years. Some days are harder than others, but on the hard ones I know I can always rely on some kind words, advice or laughter from you guys. I think that my journey would have been a whole lot different if I didn’t have you all to push and motivate me, so from the bottom of my heart, thank you. Ps. These sunnies are from @diffeyewear and are actually pretty special. For every pair of sunglasses sold, they donate a pair of reading glasses which is such an incredible idea! If you want to be a part of it, I have a discount code for you guys on my story 💛 If you’re still reading this, thank you for helping me create a beautiful life for that 20 year old girl who fell from the sky x

She said what she does find "really odd" is when people accuse her of lying about her injury.

"Some people on social media have questioned why I am still talking about it even though I am 'completely better'," she said.

"That annoys me, especially if I have just pooed my pants and I'm trying to find a shower. I just think 'you have no idea what I am doing right now'. I find it upsetting that someone could think I would lie about that.

"They accuse me of telling my story and talking about the reality of incontinence for fame or attention.

"But the point of this isn't for sympathy or for praise ... it's to show you that it is completely and entirely possible to not give a single sh*t about the things that people expect you to care about."