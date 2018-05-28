Keeping a tidy home might seem like an impossible task, but experts insist that it doesn't take as much work as you might think.

The UK's Good Housekeeping Institute spoke to homeowners who pride themselves on their immaculate houses and created a list of eight tips to follow if you want to spruce up your own pad.

From cutting down on the dusting to throwing away leftovers every week, much of the advice focuses on doing chores little and often, rather than letting it build up over time.

And while some might avoid vacuuming and dusting at all costs, both make it onto the list of chores to tackle every week.

1. Limit dusting to just 10 minutes

Dusting is a chore dreaded by many. And the prospect of tackling a whole house at once is enough to put most people off doing it at all.

To avoid becoming overwhelmed before you even start, the Good Housekeeping Institute suggests setting a time limit of just 10 minutes every time you dust.

You can then move on to another area or room, or try another 10-minute section the following day.

2. Put clothes away at the end of the day

A dresser, a chair, or even the floor, many of us have a favourite spot where we find ourselves discarding the day's clothes - or outfits we thought better about.

While it can be tempting to let this pile build up, experts advise putting them away at the end of every day.

3. Throw away leftovers every week

If you haven't eaten them by the end of the week, the chances are they won't ever be eaten.

4. Vacuum the whole house every week

It might not sound like fun, but most of us can find time for a top-to-bottom vacuum once a week. Don't forget to do under the rugs and furniture to avoid dust building up.

Clear out the freezer before you restcok with next week's meals and you might be more mindful of waste.

5. Follow the "15 minute" rule

The "15-minute" rule states that you can clean up your entire space in just 15 minutes. Then, once a week, tackle a single, bigger project such as tidying under the kitchen sink or reorganising your wardrobe.

Tidy people know not to try and take on too much at once as they risk losing momentum before they even start.

6. Revisit the clutter of the last seven days

Whether it is a hall table or a kitchen counter, many of us have an area where we are happy to dump clutter - and let it build up.

To avoid this, Verity Mann, Head of Testing at the GHI advises: 'Keep a basket centrally to collect all the bits and bobs and make sure you clear it out once a week.'

7. Focus on the most-used room in the house

To organise your cleaning, and to save time, focus on making sure the heart of the home is always tidy and looks welcoming.

This will help to compensate if you fall short in the housekeeping of other areas.

8. Make it "me" time

Ironing in front of your favourite TV show or listening to a podcast while you clean the floors will make the whole activity seem more appealing - and will help pass the time.