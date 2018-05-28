Doctors treating a woman who said she was pregnant and the baby was not moving instead found at least one kilogram of recently picked cannabis in her abdomen - and clumps of earth still attached to her vagina.

The woman, named as Gloria C., 37, had complained of pains in her stomach and told doctors she could not feel her "baby" moving at the Ruben Lenero hospital in the Mexican capital, Mexico City.

When doctors could not find a heartbeat for her "child" Gloria was transferred to the specialist Women's Hospital where she was operated on.

As they were operating the surgeons reportedly found at least one kilogram of recently picked cannabis in her vagina and abdomen but there was no sign of a baby.

Advertisement

According to reports, the drugs had been wrapped in masking tape that had broken and still had clumps of earth attached.



Images show the huge deposits of cannabis in a bucket in the hospital.

The removed weed. Photo / australscope

The doctor responsible for the operation, Lourdes Yanez, reportedly took all the cannabis out of Gloria's body and delivered it to the Public Ministry.

The woman was detained and taken to a court to answer to "crimes against health" but in a twist, the judge argued that her detention was not legal, and therefore she was allowed to walk free.

Officials from the State Prosecutor's Office told reporters that they will continue investigating the case and they hope to call the woman back to court soon.

Gloria was reportedly found guilty of the same crime in 2010 and 2015.

The woman in hospital following her ordeal. Photo / australscope

She told authorities that she lived in Ixtapaluca, a city in the state of Mexico, but she refused to say where the drugs had come from.

- Australscope