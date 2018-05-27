A man enjoying a burger at a fast food restaurant bit off a little more than any person could chew, when he discovered a fake nail.

Najib Anek was visiting an Arizona Culver's burger and ice cream joint when he took a bite of hamburger only to find a stick-on fingernail was lodged halfway through his lunch.

"It was crunchy man," Anek said to FOX8.

Anek immediately complained to the management and was issued an apology for the incident, however, that did little calm down the distressed diner.

"I threw up three times," Anek said.

"I keep thinking about it. I even dream about it. It was too much," he said.

A customer found a fake nail in their burger. Photo / Fox8LiveSource

According to Anek, video surveillance from Culver's shows a female staff member, who is missing a fingernail, making his burger without any gloves on.

"Yes, I called health department and I have a complaint number. The manager told us their insurance is looking into the situation and the fingernail-offending employee is on leave."

The burger joint has also contacted Anek and offered him a free meal. Quite fairly, Anek was uninterested in giving the restaurant another try.

"It wasn't a good experience for me. And I will never eat here no more."