The Grand Hotel is hosting a Pink Ribbon breakfast on Monday from 7am. Tickets are $25 and include a mimosa on arrival along with breakfast, and tea and coffee. All proceeds go to the Breast Cancer Foundation. People can book at the hotel reception.

Wanganui Bootcamp is hosting another fundraising breakfast tomorrow for the same cause. Attendees will be led on a workout at 8.30am (at Peat Park or at the Braves Softball Club in Puriri St if it is wet) before moving to Caroline's Boatshed at 9am for breakfast. For tickets and information call Nicola McElwain on 027 693 2778 or Amanda Foulkes on 027 698 9620.

Antibiotic resistance

Massey University Professor Nigel French will deliver a talk on antibiotic resistance in Whanganui next Tuesday. A distinguished Professor of Food Safety and Veterinary Public Health, he also directs the New Zealand Food Safety Science & Research Centre. Professor French will speak at the Davis Lecture Theatre, Watt St at 7.30pm on Tuesday, May 29. The cost is $4 for Whanganui Science Forum members and $5 for others, and supper will be provided.

Starting to quit

The Whanganui Stop Smoking Service will have an Open Day next Thursday between 11am and 4pm at the office on the corner of Ingestre and Wicksteed Streets. The day coincides with World Smokefree Day and it will be used to let locals know what the Stop Smoking Service does. There will be information about how to quit and advice for those who have restarted smoking. There will also be information about vaping to quit.