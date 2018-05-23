An expert panel set up at the urging of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to prevent a nurses strike is expected to release its final recommendations this afternoon.

It comes a day before the nursing union's ballot on whether members want to strike is completed.

The independent panel was set up last month to break the impasse between nurses and their employers, at the suggestion of Ardern.

After seeing the panel's recommendations, district health boards will make an updated offer to the 27,000 public sector nurses, midwives and hospital aides next week.

If the NZ Nurses Organisation (NZNO) does not accept that offer, a winter strike is likely.

The union last month rejected a pay deal proposed by DHBs. Members were offered a 2 per cent pay rise over two years and a $1050 lump sum payment.

NZNO has said that it would prefer to settle with DHBs than to strike. But it says its members are dealing with an ageing and increasingly sick population, and staff were stretched because of a decade of underfunding of the health system.



In a rare move, the union began a month-long secret ballot of its members on strike action on April 23.

Any pay increase will likely require more funding from the Government. Last week's Budget included contingency funding for health sector pay rises.

There was also $100 million over four years to lift community midwives' pay.

The independent panel is made up of former Whanganui District Health Board chief executive Julie Patterson, former director of the Reserve Bank Professor Margaret Wilson and former NZNO chief executive Geoff Annals.