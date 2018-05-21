An 18-year-old University of Otago student has been admitted to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition with meningococcal disease.

A university spokeswoman said the male student was a resident at Studholme College in Dunedin.

"Information about symptoms of the disease has been provided to the college and support offered to residents, including the offer of antibiotics for other students at the college," she said.

College staff were in touch with the student's family and were offering them support.

"Student Health and the university is closely monitoring this situation, and will provide further information as and if necessary," the spokeswoman said.

A St John spokesman said the 18-year-old man was taken to Dunedin Hospital yesterday about noon and was in a serious condition.

Southern District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Keith Reid said Public Health South was working closely with the university.

The service was "following up households and other contacts" and offering advice and antibiotics where appropriate.

Meningococcal disease can potentially lead either to meningitis or to blood poisoning, with an Otago Polytechnic student dying from meningococcal meningitis in 2016.