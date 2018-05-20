Nigella Lawson has been a hot topic on Twitter after MasterChef Australia viewers came together to mock her "awkward" table manners.

The TV chef has been accused of being "gross" and "shovelling" food in her mouth, during "Nigella week" in which the author guest judged the cooking competition.

Viewers unleashed on Twitter, claiming the domestic goddess was far from the perfect dinner party guest when tasting the contestants' dishes.

One MasterChef fan wrote: "Nigella eats like someone who's been starved 66 days and handed a 40cm diameter chocolate cake on a platter with only 12 seconds to finish it," before adding: "It's arousing."

With another adding: "Omg watching Nigella eat is really gross. It's embarrassing."

However, a particular scene where Lawson "shoved" a rice roll into her mouth quite vigorously got viewers feeling like the 58-year-old was more relatable than ever.

Viewers were not happy with how Lawson chose to eat a rice roll. Photo / Ten

"The way Nigella pushes food into her mouth is so relatable because I, too, often cannot eat as much in one mouthful as I would like," a keen commentator noted.

"Omg I love seeing Nigella shovel the food into her mouth with her palm... makes me feel like it's normal when I do it," another added.

Throughout the episode, Lawson was also seen licking her fingers and talking with her mouth full - finally admitting she was a "messy eater at the best of times".