You can find them in various delicious dishes from nachos to chilli con carne.

But you may be surprised to know that capsicums of all colours come from the same plant.

In other words, red capsicums are technically no different from yellow or orange capsicums — they're just at different stages of ripeness, reports news.com.au.

"As the fruit ripens, it loses some of the sharpness of green capsicums and becomes sweeter and more nutritious," Harris Farm explains on its website.

"The bright pigments in capsicums are not only beautiful, they're part of the reason these fine vegetables are so good for you.

"Each pigment is an important phytochemical that helps protect cells from damage."

In order of maturity, capsicums go green, yellow, orange and finally red.

Green capsicums are the most bitter of the four, while the red have a sweet, almost fruity taste, as well as significantly more vitamins.

Green and yellow capsicums are best for stir-fries or similar savoury recipes, while orange and red are more appropriate for "summery" dishes like salads.

Either way, they're bloody delish.