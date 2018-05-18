It is amazing being in your 50s. The best. You feel fitter, look hotter, your confidence is at warp factor 10 and building. Are you getting this at the back? You can wear what you like (apart from frills, but that's only Alexandra Shulman's opinion, not Yasmin Le Bon's) and you are definitely wearing a bikini. It's no biggie, is the point, because 50 isn't just a number it's the gateway to the best years of your life. There's the Trying 20s, the Tense-making 30s, The Frying 40s and then you burst through the clouds into the sunny uplands of the Fabulous 50s, when you've never had it so good.

This is 50-shaming. It rumbles along all year and then, come spring, bursts on to the scene with photographs of actor Liz Hurley, 52, watering the garden in a plunging purple maillot or British television presenter Davina McCall, 50, looking like an Olympian. It comes dressed up as words of hope from the front line of feminism. It looks like sisterly encouragement — sex is only getting better; speaking up at work is a doddle; who isn't doing a marathon?

But you may find that your experience is not one of improvement in all areas, and that instead of feeling empowered by all this you feel inadequate.

You're wearing Adidas trainers, you're never going to have a Barbara Bush hairdo and you may even be going to a festival next summer but, come on, we're in our sixth decade. You'd have to be on drugs not to notice that some things are getting worse and to pretend otherwise is like photoshopping your family holiday pictures.

So, here are a few 50-shaming myths ...

1: Looking 50-slim (in jeans and exercise leggings)

Maybe. But have you seen us with them off? These jeans are actually the 21st century equivalent of corsets.

2: Being 50-fanciable

Some people may fancy us but not those we think (younger strangers). They don't. If we are lucky they think we're okay for our age. But they're almost certainly thinking nothing about us, and if they are it's, "Ah, what a nice mum."

3: The children are on their way

Well they're not really, and they may well be worrying us more than ever. And they never reply to family WhatsApps (even though they know you can see when they read them). Unbelievable.

4: Having better sex

Not going into detail with this but definitely had more 10 years ago — and with less faff.

5: Knowing our own minds

We no longer pretend we like jazz, or saunas, and it takes us a lot less time to pick a drink in a pub but, then again, we have no idea what to wear to the lunch party on Saturday. We might ring someone else to check.

6: Nothing to prove

Sure. Except when you have people coming to dinner (only six) so you think you'll attempt the lamb-with-sumac thing and then you don't sleep the night before. We were far more relaxed in this department 15 years ago, when people weren't Ottolenghi-savvy and before you were expected to make your own hummus. Pre 50-shaming, in fact.

7: Discovered our own style

Well, in theory. But no one tells you that every year your style stash is depleted by one item. No one owns up that the white jeans that made you look like Francoise Hardy (ish) now make you look like Tonya Harding; and your black velvet jacket (Brian Jones) is now pure Camilla Parker Bowles.

In fact, there's lots they're not telling us actually.